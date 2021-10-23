HeadsUp To Enter the NFT Market with a Large Global Partnership





LAS VEGAS, October 22, 2021 / PRNewswire / – HDUP: OTC Pink: HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc. today announces an agreement signed with TOKONOMICA – a Madeira, Portugal global leader based on NFT technologies and markets. This emerging global sector will generate significant asset value and revenue for the HeadsUp business model. Both parties aim for immediate progress in a formal business agreement aimed at fostering NFT-oriented opportunities. Under the executed agreement, HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc. will act as an exclusive business development partner worldwide North America, South America, and central Americawith Representative of TOKONOMICA, Dylan Mortimer declares “We are committed to this relationship and see HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc. as a valuable and integral part of TOKONOICA ‘s promotional presence in America (North, Central and South), and we truly view this as a business relationship long term.” Block Chain, Fungible Tokens (FT), Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) and Cryptocurrencies are all highly specialized technologies and platforms and are expensive and often difficult for individuals to interact with. TOKONOMICA changes this. The key to this new world market is the Non-Fungible Sign, or NFT. This is a digitally created article where usually only one article is created. The buyer buys it for their interest but also in anticipation of it increasing in value over time as a digital trading card. The latest examples of high-level NFT are Basketball star LeBron James releasing an NFT digital photo, as he did Jack Dorsey the inventor of Twitter – who posted his first ever tweet as NFT. Both were sold for hundreds of thousands of dollars. There are currently over 30 digital art items already on the market $ 1.0 million USD each and the market is in its infancy. TOKONOMICA is at the forefront of unlocking the unimaginable co-created brand and shared customer value, in NFT’s exciting new global landscape with their proprietary STEM technology. STEM is a new and unparalleled technological platform that makes it easy to create NFTs, maximize their initial value, then more readily increase their value over time. Basically STEM offers the customer a complete ready-made solution to not only maximize the value of NFTs, but also increase and maintain the value of the company and brand that is releasing NFTs. Worldwide STEM applications are universal in their possibilities. Previously, some functional NFT markets were heavy, expensive and technical. Further, they were created with the focus on the NFT article itself. The STEM process reverses this, not only by focusing on increasing the value of the specific NFT product, but more importantly by focusing on increasing the value and success of the customer himself. The possibilities are endless. In the words of TOKONOMICA itself, “We have built our STEM technology platform to be an experience, custom, ownership, unparalleled user experience – Ease of use, on a fully integrated platform with blockchain user choice. STEM allows any user to integrate with existing NFT markets, or their platforms. HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc. is very excited to join TOKONOMICA as a business development partner in STEM discovery across the planet, and especially across America. About HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc. HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc. is a global gaming operator and media company focusing on online gaming, online poker, eSports, sports betting, online lottery, 50/50 mobile, charitable fundraising platforms, software and blockchain-based payment solutions. Future statements: This news release contains “future statements” within the meaning of the 1995 United States Private Securities Reform Act. When used in this publication, words such as “rating”, “expect”, ” “planned”, “forecasted”, “planned,” forecasted “and similar expressions are intended to identify future statements which, by their very nature, are not a guarantee of the future operational or financial performance of HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any future statements due to new information, future events or otherwise. SOURCE HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc. Related links http://www.headsupentertainment.com

