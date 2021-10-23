The main oil exporter, Saudi Arabia targets zero net emissions by 2060





Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and his energy minister said OPEC member Saudi Arabia would tackle climate change while ensuring the stability of the oil market, stressing the continuing importance of hydrocarbons.

They were speaking at the Saudi Green Initiative (SGI), which comes ahead of COP26, the UN climate change conference in Glasgow later this month, which hopes to agree on deeper emissions cuts to address heat. global.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia aims to achieve zero-net emissions by 2060 according to its circular carbon economy program … while maintaining the kingdom ‘s leading role in strengthening the security and stability of global oil markets,” said Prince Mohammed. in the recorded remarks.

He said the kingdom would join a global initiative to reduce methane emissions by 30% from 2020 to 2030 levels, which both the United States and the EU are putting pressure on.

US climate envoy John Kerry will attend a wider green summit in the Middle East that Riyadh is hosting on Monday. Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said Riyadh, a signatory to the Paris climate pact, had already presented its nationally defined contributions (NDCs) – goals for individual states under global efforts to prevent global average temperatures to rise beyond 1.5 degrees Celsius above the previous one. industrial levels. SGI aims to eliminate 278 million tonnes of carbon emissions a year, the crown prince said, from a previous target of 130 million tonnes. Saudi Arabia in March pledged to reduce carbon emissions by more than 4% of global contributions. He said it would include generating 50% of its energy needs from renewable sources by 2030 and planting billions of trees in the desert state. Hydrocarbons are still needed The economy of Saudi Arabia remains highly dependent on oil revenues, as economic diversification lags behind the ambitions set by the crown prince. Saudi officials have argued that the world will continue to need Saudi crude oil for decades to come. “The world cannot function without hydrocarbons, fossil fuels, renewable resources, none of these will be frugal, it must be a comprehensive solution,” the energy minister said. “We need to be inclusive and inclusiveness requires that we be open to accepting the efforts of others as long as they reduce emissions,” he said, adding that the new generation of the kingdom “would not expect us to we change their future. “ He said the net zero emission target could be reached before 2060, but the kingdom needed time to do things “properly”. OPEC Gulf co-producer UAE this month announced a plan for zero emissions by 2050. The chief executive of UAE oil firm ADNOC, Sultan al-Jaber, also stressed the importance of hydrocarbon investment, saying the world was “drowsy” in a supply crisis and that climate action should not become an economic burden for developing countries. Saudi Arabia has been criticized for acting too slowly, with Climate Action Tracker giving it the lowest possible “critically insufficient” ranking. And experts say it is too early to say what the impact will be on Saudi Arabia’s newly positioned solar and wind projects. Its first renewable energy plant opened in April and the first wind farm began generating energy in August. Megaprojects, such as the futuristic city of NEOM, also include green energy plans including a $ 5 billion hydrogen plant, and Saudi-linked units are at the center of green fundraising. Some investors have expressed concerns about the kingdom’s carbon footprint. Others say Saudi Arabia emits less carbon per barrel of oil and that the de facto ruler, Prince Mohammed, is serious about economic diversification. “Obviously the carbon footprint is an issue. However, we would point out that really carbon will be slow to disappear, and oil is here for a while still,” Tim Ash told BlueBay Asset Management in comments with email.

