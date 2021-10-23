October 22, 2021 New Zealand will move to a new “traffic light” system to manage Covid-19 when County Health Boards have 90 per cent of its population vaccinated eligible.

The government’s new 90 percent target for Covid-19 vaccinations – which the prime minister has promised will allow fewer blockade restrictions – did not specifically include a specific target for Morin so as not to “offend” any group that may have remained, MP Peeni Tha Henari said today.

But it is time to draw a line in the sand, and if the Northland rate does not increase the region should expect less freedom in the future, the Health Minister warned.

Northland has been slower than the national average to get vaccinated. Nationwide, 86 percent of people have had at least one dose. Of all acceptable Mori in New Zealand, however, 68 per cent have had at least one stroke and in Northland, the acceptable Mori rate with at least one dose is 64 per cent.

“This is frustrating and I’ve been expressing my frustration for a few weeks now,” Henare told the current Newshub Nation affairs program. “We know we have a challenge ahead of us, but we certainly will not give up … to make sure our whnau gets the vaccine.

“This is a marathon, but we are in a sprint period now and we want to give it absolutely everything.”

New funding to reach vulnerable communities should help, Henare said, but it will take time to convince people who are reluctant or sit on the fence.

Henare acknowledged that many community leaders wanted to see a 90 percent vaccination rate achieved in Mori – not just the general population – before the nation switched to the less restrictive traffic light system. Given current forecasts, about 50 percent of Mori – when unlicensed children are involved – would be unvaccinated by the time the nation reaches the 90 percent target, Newshub Nation host Simon Shepherd noted.

“For a while now, a number of them have asked us to set a goal,” Henare said. “What we do know is that if we do this too early, people turn against those who have not been vaccinated yet. And that is why we did not want to offend those who were still vaccinated.

“Yes, there are people who are anti-vaccine, but there are still a large part of our community who are just puzzled, and if we offend them I am afraid we will lose them in this challenge.”

Henare said he is confident the Cabinet decision to focus on a common goal will not stop the abolition of the vaccination rate in Northland. But he also disagreed with the host that if a large part of the Mori population stays unvaccinated, they could eventually become second-class citizens as those with vaccinations get more freedom.

“This is the choice they will have to make,” Henare said. “Our job is to make it available to everyone, but we … need to draw a line in the sand at some point in time and look towards moving into the future.

“What we’re saying is, to give ourselves and your community the most protection, we need you to be vaccinated. If you are not, then, of course, that means we have to put health restrictions on keep the rest of the community safe. “

Asked if there was a message he wanted to share with the community, he said vaccines are crucial.

“If you want to have a Christmas, if you want to have wine with your whnau, then we need you to be vaccinated,” he said. “There have been months of information, months of community engagement. Now is the time.”