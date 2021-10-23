Astra Covid vaccine found safe for pregnancy – Top International News





US markets cut profits; Snap falls 20% in Commerce Shares in the US market moved volatile on the last day of the week. The big tech companies fell behind in disappointing corporate results. The S&P 500 fluctuated and NASDAQ fell after Snapchats parent company fell 22%. Other names in the tech world including Facebook, Twitter fell sharply. Quarterly results from Snap were disappointing as it said advertising spending rose due to policy changes by Apple and other actions including Facebook, owner of Google Alphabet, Pinterest and Twitter also fell sharply. Stoxx Europe up 0.72%

Dow Jones up 0.41%

NASDAQ is down 0.18% London Stock Exchange Third Quarter Updates The London Stock Exchange said Friday that its total revenue rose to 78 1.78 billion (Rs 18,544 kronor) during the third quarter ended in September, compared with 1. 1.75 billion a year earlier. The LSE Group also said it was on track to achieve its cost savings by integrating the Refinitiv data platform. Refinitiv was bought by LSEG in a $ 27 billion deal (Rs 201898 kroner) concluded in January 2021. The US will protect Taiwan from attack on China, Biden says President Biden said the United States is committed to protecting Taiwan from a Chinese attack. He also said that America does not want a Cold War with China, but will not change any of the views. China regards the island as part of its territory and has reserved the right to use military force to bring it under its control. 2021 Production loses to be higher than forecast: Renault French carmaker Renault said on Friday that production losses in 2021 due to a global shortage of semiconductors will be much greater than previously predicted. But they maintained their profit prospects, fueled by higher car prices and cost cuts. The CFO said the chip shortage crisis is currently very bad and they do not have clear visibility because the information coming from suppliers is very unreliable China is trying to avert another energy crisis Oil refineries in China are trying to push and boost production to avoid adding to another energy crisis. The country needs more oil as it tries to boost itself from shortages of first supply of coal and natural gas. State-owned refineries are set to boost crude oil refining and prioritize oil production for use in heating to supply trucks and industrial purposes. Evergrande waives the default by paying the bonds at the last minute China Evergrande Group pulled out of default threshold by paying a bond coupon ahead of Saturday, giving the property giant at least another week to face a debt crisis that has shaken investor confidence in the second-largest economy in the world. The Astra Covid vaccine was found to be safe for pregnancy, fertility in the study AstraZeneca PlcThe Covid-19 vaccine has no adverse effect on pregnancy or fertility, according to data from a small group of trial participants who were conceived during a study. The abortion rate was roughly the same between the vaccine and placebo groups, and no stillbirths or neonatal deaths were recorded, according to an analysis of the results published in The Lancet medical journal late Thursday. Fertility was also shown to be unaffected by the vaccine. Malaysia will open Langkawi to foreign tourists on the Bubble Plan Malaysia will reopen the Langkawi Islands tourist shelter for overseas visitors starting November 15, under a three-month international tourism bubble pilot project. The government has approved protocols for international tourists to enter the islands without having to be quarantined, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a statement Friday.

