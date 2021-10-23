The Taliban vowed to respect the rights of girls and women, but many can no longer attend school

For a brief moment in the tree-lined courtyard of the Malalai School in Kabul, nothing else seems to matter.

Dozens of school girls hold hands, dancing as they dance together in a circle as their laughter falls in the air. Others sit in turns, with their sincere faces as they sing a song together for unity in Afghanistan.

Joy is the easy joy of young people, but for female students under Taliban control, it is very devastating.

Inside the school in the Afghan capital, Grade 6 students, now the oldest female students in Malalai, study daytime lessons as fears that their education might be in jeopardy linger in their minds.

“I was saddened to hear that the upper classes could not come to school [anymore]said Rahna, sitting in the front row of the classroom.

“I do not know if this is our last year. If next year, we can come to school or not?”

Young students play in the courtyard of the Malalai School. About 1,000 school students have been forced to stay home since the Taliban took power in August and changed the rules of who could attend school. (Ellen Mauro / CBC News)

About 1,000 students at the school alone have been forced to stay home since the Taliban barred female students in grades seven and up from attending school weeks after regaining power from the Western-backed government after 20 years of war.

Extremist rulers have said the move is only temporary. But more than a month has passed, and hundreds of thousands of female students remain stuck at home, with their dreams and potential at risk of abuse.

“Hopefully … we can continue our education until we find a good job,” Rahnasaid. “I would like to be a doctor to serve my nation.”

“Education is our strength”

Just days after the Taliban victory in August, government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid held his first press conference. He promised that the new Taliban regime was “committed to women’s rights” within the context of its strict interpretation of Islamic law.

“Our sisters, our husbands have the same rights,” Mujahid said. “The international community, if they have concerns, we would like to assure them that there will be no discrimination against women, but, of course, within the framework we have.”

But in mid-September, when high schools were allowed to reopen, only boys were allowed to return to class. The girls were left out of the declaration completely invisible despite that oath to respect women’s rights. UN say4.2 million Afghan children are currently out of school, including 2.6 million girls.

Taliban officials, including Mujahideen, have said since then that a “safe learning environment” should be created before girls in their senior years return to classes. But there are few details on what it means or when it may be in place.

A Taliban fighter patrols traffic in central Kabul. When the Taliban came to power, they promised that women’s rights would be protected. The fear is now growing that the same harsh rule of the Taliban regime of the 1990s is taking place again. (Ellen Mauro / CBC News)

Every passing day brings more pain to young women who are afraid that their future is slipping away.

“They know that education is our strength,” said Massouda, 18, a university student who was studying engineering when the former government fell.

She is now unsure if she will be able to resume her studies.

“I’m very sad,” she said. “I’m very upset. I’m disappointed.”

Massouda is not her real name. CBC News has agreed not to name her because her family fears Taliban retaliation for speaking out.

She browses a notebook of school certificates and reports sparked by past teachers.

“I have many goals,” said Massouda, with her broken voice and tears streaming down her cheeks. “I think I will not reach them.”

LOOK | How life has changed for girls and women in Afghanistan:

The Taliban take control of the lives of women and girls in Afghanistan Two months after the Taliban took power in Afghanistan, women and girls’ lives were ruined and their plans thwarted after they lost the ability to attend school or work. 6:49

Access is widely restricted

While the vast majority of girls are currently barred from attending grades seven through 12, there are some regions of the country where female high school students are allowed to return to class. It’s unclear why this is happening in some areas and not nationwide.

Taliban officials have also said women can continue their university studies, but access is widely restricted.

All university campus areas should be segregated by gender, including classes; strict Islamic dress is obligatory; subjects that women will be allowed to study are under consideration; and, under Taliban rules, female students should be taught only by female teachers even though many women have been told by the Taliban to stay home from work.

Tens of thousands of Afghans fled the country during the August evacuation, with dozens of professionals and academics limiting the number of teachers available. Many of those still learning are not getting paid as Afghanistan faces a dangerous money crisis.

The Taliban say the ban on female students attending school after 6th grade is only temporary. But it has been in place for more than a month without indicating when it could be removed. (Ellen Mauro / CBC News)

Kabul University is completely closed for now. Her chancellor was replaced last month by a Taliban nominee with no academic experience. Other public universities across the country also remain closed.

“I can not be a girl who has to get married and have children,” said Massouda. “I want to work. I want to study, to do something for my country.”

Instead of attending classes, Massouda now spends her days at home with her family, trying to dispel her sadness by reading books in English and doing her best to study alone.

“I will not stop,” she said. “Whatever they do, I will not stop.”

“Half of our society belongs to women”

Restrictions are fueling fears among Afghan girls and women that the Taliban’s assurances that women’s rights will be protected are merely empty promises; that a repeat of its harsh rule of the 1990s, when women were barred from school and locked up mostly in their own homes, is again taking part.

There are other troubling signs for women. There are no women in government, and the Ministry of Women’s Affairs has been reformed into the Ministry of Virtue Dissemination and Prevention.

Sediqua Nuristani, acting director of the Malalai School in Kabul, says she is confident the Taliban will reopen schools for all women and girls. (Jared Thomas / CBC)

However, some say they believe positive change is coming.

“Their vision of the Taliban has changed,” said Sediqua Nuristani, Malalai’s acting director.

She says the current Taliban regime is more educated than the last.

“I am confident that they will open our schools to all women and girls,” Nuristani said.

“Half of our society belongs to women.”

The international community has been hesitant to provide much-needed assistance to Afghanistan until the Taliban show that girls will be allowed to continue their education. (Jared Thomas / CBC News)

International pressure is key, lawyers say

But women’s rights advocates say the only way to give half of Afghan society their full rights is through pressure from the international community.

Foreign aid has long been the blood of Afghanistan, but most of it was frozen after the Taliban took control. Without it, the country is on the verge of economic collapse with a seemingly imminent humanitarian catastrophe.

Most families no longer have enough to eat, banks are running out of money and Afghans are selling their household assets along busy roads just to cross.

Despite the increasingly depressing reality for the Afghan people, the international community is reluctant to provide more assistance until the actions of the Taliban demonstrate that women and girls will be treated equally.

“The Taliban do not have much time to sit and think, to dwell and to rethink,” said Mahbouba Seraj, a prominent women’s rights activist in Kabul. List of Time magazine of the 100 most influential people of 2021.

“There is no rethinking of this. Girls, they have to go to school. Period.

“The world will make a decision whether to recognize the Taliban or not. And a lot depends on their actions whether they let the girls go to school or not.”

LOOK | “They can’t keep the girls,” says activist Mahbouba Seraj.

Mahbouba Seraj on the fight to preserve women’s rights in Afghanistan Mahbouba Seraj, head of the Afghan Women’s Network, discusses the return of the Taliban to power and the future of women’s rights in Afghanistan with CBC’s Susan Ormiston. 5:02

Losing hope

But some Afghan women, driven by long-held ambitions, are refusing to wait patiently. Instead, they are agitating for their rights on the streets and on social media.

Small protests take place every few weeks in Kabul and have taken place in other cities, many organized by brave young women holding signs and marching even after violent blows by the Taliban in previous demonstrations.

Afghan women protest in Kabul in September, calling on the Taliban to ensure that women have equal rights to education and work and to participate in government. (Stringer / Reuters)

“If we want to raise our voice, we have to accept some risks and difficulties for ourselves to get our rights,” said Zwaak, a law and politics university student. “Therefore, we accept the risk of participating in this protest.”

Zwaak is not her real name. It’s a Pashto word for “power” and is the nickname she chose when CBC News agreed to bear her name.

A young activist and artist, Zwaak uses her paintings and writings to further the cause of Afghan women creating compelling images depicting a dark gift for women who want to learn.

Zwaak is continuing to fight, defending himself against growing fears that it could be a losing battle.

“I am losing my hope, day by day.”