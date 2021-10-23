Massive sunfish found in the Mediterranean Sea currently bring fishing boats on board for scientific inspection





Marine biologist Enrique Ostale could not believe his eyes when he saw the big fish of the sun entangled in the nets of a tuna fishing boat off the Mediterranean coast of Ceuta earlier this month.

Scientists carefully maneuvered sunfish in their boat to take DNA measurements and samples A marine biologist says he had read about sunfish growing to this size, but had never thought he would touch such a large one.

A marine biologist says he had read about sunfish growing to this size, but had never thought he would touch such a large one. The fish returned to the water smoothly after being untied from the fishing nets The sun mammoth fish, a species classified as unprotected and not eaten in Europe, was 3.2 meters long and 2.9 meters wide, MrOstale said in an interview Thursday. He was called to evaluate the find, a record for the area which, due to the tides and migratory patterns of sunfish, has no shortage of such encounters. “We tried to put it on the 1,000kg scale, but it was too heavy. It would have broken it,” he said. Ostale runs the University of Seville Marine Biology Laboratory in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, on the north coast of Africa. “Based on his corpulence and compared to other catches, he must have weighed about 2 tonnes. “Normally normal to see big fish, but not so big.” The fish of the Sun return to dark depths After being released from the net, the massive fish swam away into the darkness of the ocean. ( Supplied: University of Seville ) The fish was first isolated in an underwater room attached to the boat before being lifted aboard using a crane, where it stood for several minutes while Mr. Ostale and his other biologists took measurements, photographs, and DNA samples. With dark gray skin, rounded furrows on its wings and a large, prehistoric-looking head, this particular specimen is likely to be a The moth of Alexandria, asub-species of the genus Mola fish, which has a very thin fin, scrambled back. Discovery of the beach “very strange, very strange” Nick Cain has been visiting a beach near his family’s holiday hut for more than 20 years, but had never seen anything like the “absolute monster” they found washed in the sand. Read more “I was amazed. We had read about such individuals, but we never thought we would one day touch,” Ostale said. “But it was also stressful. You’re in a boat in the middle of the water, there ‘s a moving crane [a] heavy weight, a living animal. “We could not miss a single moment and we had to avoid accidents.” The fish was removed from the net and returned to the water smoothly, to the relief of fishermen and scientists on board, who watched as the creature quickly disappeared into the 700-meter depths of its home. “When we arrived, the feeling was astonishing. On the one hand, we could not believe our fate, because we read books and articles about the dimensions that a sun fish might have, but we did not know that we would be able to look at it. and touch yourself, “Ostale said. ABC / Reuters

