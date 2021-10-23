COVID-19 self-test kits are now available in some Sask. locale

Saskatchewan Planto provides more than 1.3 million sets of COVID-19 antigen self-test for residents is under development.

Kit for distribution of kits, promulgated by the provincial government on 15 October and scheduled to begin this week, comes as the province continues to fight against an increasing number of COVID cases, which are putting the hospital system under pressure.

A limited number of kits will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Swift Current Chamber of Commerce office and from 9 a.m. to noon at the Livadh Lake room office.according to an update on the province’s websitewith

The room office in Meadow Lake said it had received about 4,000 kits. The two cities had a combined population of about 22,000.

The tests passed in 45 minutes: CEO of the current Swift room

Karla Wiens, CEO of Swift Current and District Chamberof Commerce, said the room there received 4,700 kits that would be distributed over a three-hour period on Friday. But the supply disappeared in less than an hour, she said.

“We posted signs outside the office at various doors and on our social media. Unfortunately, there were some disappointed people who had to leave empty-handed,” she said.

“I will judge by the exhaustion of our supply within 45 minutes, we will definitely welcome more and we have been told that we will be refilled regularly with supplies.[the Saskatchewan Health Authority] determines how many kits are allocated to each community distribution site, so we’ll see what happens next week. “

Wiens said it was exciting to see interest from the community and the distribution process went smoothly as the room was not required to record any details other than the number of test kits required by an individual.

In a teleconference Friday morning, Marlo Pritchard, president of the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, said finding locations for rapid delivery of test equipment, such as fire stations and chambers of commerce, depends on readiness and capability. of locations to participate in voluntary distribution efforts Me

“You have to assess that there is a huge amount of logistics coming out in relation to identifying those countries that are willing to voluntarily deploy those rapid testing kits,” Pritchard said.

Four million quick test kits will come in November from the federal government, which will be released in the coming weeks, he said.

405,000 tests submitted so far: ministry

In an email statement sent Friday afternoon, the provincial Ministry of Health said 405,650 rapid tests had been distributed to local Chambers of Commerce, fire halls and hotels as of Thursday.

Another 364,000 tests were to be sent to Canada’s Indigenous Services, the statement said, which “confirms the countries to which these should be sent, and then shipments will leave the warehouse.”

The kits are intended to be made available to the general public on a first-come, first-served basis, the ministry said, and “the Saskatchewan government is communicating this purpose to its partner organizations.”

E said the provincial website locations in Lloydminster, Melville, Moose Jaw, Prince Albert, Regina, Saskatoon and Warman will be completed next week. Other sites are expected to be added, the website says.

As part of Saskatchewan’s vaccine policy testimony which requires Saskatchewan Health Authority health care workers to either be fully vaccinated or tested regularly for COVID-19 JSC employees who choose to be vaccinated will also be provided with rapid tests .

While the province will offer most free self-test kits, “individual staff members will be required to pay for program entry in order to offset the cost of tests and other administrative costs associated with the overall program,” Derek Miller, chief of emergency operations with the health authority, said Friday.

Miller said it would cost $ 225 a month for employees to participate in the rapid testing program.

Moreover, more than 360,000 tests will be provided to First Nations communities through a provincial allocation with Indigenous Services in Canada.

Self-test kits are part of Saskatchewan’s Test to Protect program for asymptomatic surveillance.

The program aims to support community-based services in maintaining healthy congregation programs and workplaces through early detection of COVID-19 and outbreak prevention. Some of the congregation facilities include long-term care and personal care homes, schools, shelters, and detox facilities.

Last weekend, the province removed a list of 20 locations from its website where people were supposed to be able to get fast, self-test kits of COVID-19. The Ministry of Health later clarified that the removal was due to an extraordinary demand for home taking tests, which were not yet available for taking.