Richard Gere was called to testify against Matteo Salvini in the case of immigrants in Sicily

The migrants were aboard a ship owned by the Spanish NGO Open Arms, which Salvini denied permission to land in Italy in August 2019, leaving them stranded at sea and putting their lives at risk. .
Among the witnesses listed in the indictment is American actor Richard Gere, who visited the migrants on board while they waited on the shores of Italy, which, for Salvini, is an example of the lack of seriousness of the accusations leveled against him.
“Let’s talk about Richard Gere. You tell me how serious a trial is when someone comes from Hollywood to testify about my regret,” he asked, speaking to reporters after the first hearing in Palermo on Saturday.
The day before he had joked that if Gere was officially called a witness, he would ask for an autograph for his mother.
Other evidence to be used against Salvini includes records of communications from emergency calls from the NGO ship and the Italian Coast Guard when they designated the port of Lampedusa as a landing port, to determine at what point and in what form it intervened. Salvini.
Salvini has repeatedly denied the kidnapping allegations, but has admitted blocking the ship from docking in Italy, saying it was his job as interior minister.
He argues that because the Open Arms ship was with the Spanish flag, the migrants should have been sent to Spain.
His lawyer Giulia Bongiorno, who previously represented Rafaelle Sollecito in his trial with Amanda Knox for the murder of Meredith Kercher, has argued that this trial should not be held under Italian jurisdiction either, because the ship is Spanish and that a flagged ship Spaniards have no authority to anchor in an Italian port without permission.
