Richard Gere was called to testify against Matteo Salvini in the case of immigrants in Sicily

The migrants were aboard a ship owned by the Spanish NGO Open Arms, which Salvini denied permission to land in Italy in August 2019, leaving them stranded at sea and putting their lives at risk. .

Among the witnesses listed in the indictment is American actor Richard Gere, who visited the migrants on board while they waited on the shores of Italy, which, for Salvini, is an example of the lack of seriousness of the accusations leveled against him.

“Let’s talk about Richard Gere. You tell me how serious a trial is when someone comes from Hollywood to testify about my regret,” he asked, speaking to reporters after the first hearing in Palermo on Saturday.

The day before he had joked that if Gere was officially called a witness, he would ask for an autograph for his mother.