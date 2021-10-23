Galter Health Sciences Library & Learning Center





Every October, libraries, societies, publishers and authors around the world prepare to celebrate International Open Access Week. Started as Open Access Day, since 2008, Open Access Week has been an annual opportunity to discuss and explore issues related to access to information. In 2021, Open Access Week will be commemorated October 25-31 with the theme, “What matters is how we open knowledge: Building structural equality“Deliberately harmonizing with those recently releasedUNESCO Recommendation on Open Science, of which Open Access is a crucial component. The Galter Library belongs to COAR (Coalition of Open Access Warehouses) which strongly supports the recommendation and has been an active partner in their development. As the first global framework for setting standards on Open Science, the UNESCO Recommendation will provide an important guide for governments around the world as they move from aspiration to implementing open research practices. This year’s theme “It Matters How We Open Knowledge: Building Structural Equality” highlights the call for equal participation recommendation for all knowledge producers and consumers. International Open Access Week is a time for the wider community to coordinate in taking action to make opening a default for research and to ensure that equality is at the heart of this work. Following the adage “Think globally, act on the spot” and to make Open Access Week 2021 memorable and sweet, the members of the Galter Library team will give a small gift to the departments of the Feinberg School of Medicine in the Chicago campus.

