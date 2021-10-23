Opinion | Even Colin Powell ignored the Powell Doctrine. Now, America Is Starting to Listen.

Colin Powell holds a bottle he said may contain anthrax as he presents evidence of Iraq’s alleged weapons programs to the United Nations Security Council. | Elise Amendola / AP Photo

The discrepancy between these two legacies is the ultimate irony of Colin Powells career. His convincing vision of the limited US military power, falsified during the Vietnam War, was out of step with a post-Cold War zeitgeist who saw America as indispensable nationWith Powell he failed to sell the foreign policy institution with the idea that the military should be used sparingly and prudently. Worse still, after a decade of resisting the missionary impulse in American foreign policy in the Balkans and elsewhere, he himself would fall victim to the zeitgeist, acknowledging the need for a more persistent foreign policy than his instincts suggested and acting as a a staunch supporter of the Bush administration had problems with the Iraq war. However, Powell may still have the last laugh: Today, with 20 years of war after 9/11, causing the same feelings of remorse that inspired the original doctrine, the arc of American foreign policy seems to be finally turning in the direction of his sober.

Powell Doctrine based on the principles first formulated by the Reagans Secretary of Defense Caspar Weinberger in the 1980s. On the eve of the Gulf War, Powell took the Weinbergers principles and ran with them, arguing that war should be rare and limited. He embodied these ideas further in 1992 External work article, in which he said that we should not send the military forces into a crisis with a vague mission that they can not fulfill. The emphasis of the doctrines on clear political objectives was largely a legacy of the Vietnam War: Powell, as with many soldiers and policymakers who saw the conflict up close, came to believe that the United States had not adequately considered the consequences of its catastrophic involvement in Vietnam.

Thus, Powell doctrine argues that the United States should not enter into a conflict unless a vital national security interest is at stake, has a clear objective, risks and costs are assessed, and has a clear exit strategy. At the same time, if the United States chooses war, it must not withdraw its fists; Powell argues that any conflict important enough to be fought is a conflict important enough for decisive military action, including, if necessary, endangering American troops.

It was a good fit for the Gulf War, a fairly clear conflict in which Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait, violating international law, threatening Saudi oil fields and, most importantly, threatening to disrupt global oil markets. It was also a good match for the relatively cautious President George HW Bush, who conceded Powell recommendation then the chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff who had just pushed the United States’s Saddam army out of Kuwait, should not pursue it in Baghdad and overthrow his regime. The Saddam invasion posed a clear threat to US national interests and was addressed through decisive but limited military intervention. It was, in short, the Powell Doctrine in action.

The clear American victory in the Gulf War only supported Powells’s opponents, however, leaving it to him to try to explain why this success is unlikely to be repeated in less clear conflicts. Within a few years, the doctrine was seen as an increasingly weak adaptation to the stretched, stretched U.S. foreign policy that was taking shape. The early 1990s, after all, was unipolar moment, when the collapse of the Soviet Union left the United States as the sole superpower, and Washington embraced the idea that American power could reshape the world. IN a often confessed incident, former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright reportedly pushed Powell into his resistance to the use of force for humanitarian purposes in the Balkans, asking: “What does it mean to have this brilliant army that you are always talking about if we can?” does not use? Powell was horrified, noting that American GIs were not toy soldiers to move to a kind of global gaming board.

The occasional success in campaigns still violating the Powell Doctrine similarly prompted his critics. Kosovo’s intervention in 1998 was ultimately successful in forcing Slobodan Milosevic to negotiate with Albanian Kosovars, although it took much longer and was much more bloody than originally anticipated. Apparent failures such as the tragic intervention of the Clinton era in Somalia, which saw more than 20 American soldiers killed in action and clearly did not meet the standards of the Powell doctrine for intervention, were largely minimized in foreign policy debates.

By the mid-1990s, the charitable view in Washington was that Powells’ instruction was well-intentioned, but not practical and outdated, suitable only for a better case scenario (as a former Secretary of the Navy). Jim Webb said), or for a bygone era of clear conflicts like the Gulf War. Some even explicitly argued that the doctrine was self-destructive, with Powells insisting on an exit strategy leaving the fruits of victory to dry in the vine.

At the end of the day, it was Powell himself who would put the last nail in the coffin. After 9/11, he seemed to have admitted that his ideas did not fit the moment. like E Economist said in January 2003, there is some evidence that he has abandoned, or at least refined, his doctrine if there is any discrepancy, it can be attributed to the emergence of the threat of DMK at the hands of dictators or unpredictable violent terrorists . The 9/11 attacks had changed the world, and even Colin Powell seemed to have lost faith in the idea of ​​clean, effective laser-focused warfare in the national interest. Two weeks later, Powell went to the UN Security Council and argued in favor of the war in Iraq.

History has not justified it. The wars in Iraq and Afghanistan failed to meet Powell’s criteria set in the 1990s. a moderate national security interest in overthrowing Saddam. Policymakers failed to adequately plan an exit strategy or consider occupying second-order effects on regional security. The war in Afghanistan was justified in terms of national security, yet policymakers failed to limit their objectives to overthrowing the Taliban or assassinating Osama bin Laden, leading to a two-decade quagmire of changing goals. The same can be said for the Obama administration’s 2011 intervention in Libya, which occurred after Powell left public life, but provided another example of American policymakers underestimating the risks and potential costs of military intervention.

Yet, just as Vietnam pushed Weinberger and Powell to seek restrictions on the use of American military force, America’s futile efforts to reshape the larger Middle East after 9/11 are now doing something similar. When President Joe Biden announced the end of the US war in Afghanistan, he outlined a number of lessons from two decades of the war on terror: First, we must establish missions with clear, achievable goals, not those that are never achieved. And second, we must remain clearly focused on the fundamental national security interest of the United States of America.

This clear Powellian justification even coincided with an endorsement by Powell himself, who said Washington Post in april that withdrawal from Afghanistan was delayed we did everything we could. In fact, Powell had supported the withdrawal since 2011, citing the Powell Doctrine and failure to set clear and achievable objectives in conflict resolution steps.

At the height of Colin Powells’ career, The Powell Doctrine could not convince policymakers who were determined to use American power to reshape the world. Powell was a man of his time: Deeply shaped by America’s failures in Vietnam, he decided to prevent future policymakers from making similar mistakes. However, that determination was not enough to overcome the tempting idea of ​​the omnipotent and necessary nation that dominated during his time shaping American foreign policy. Nor was it even enough to persuade him to personally oppose the post-9/11 wars.

Yet it seems that just as Powell himself has gone through, we have come to the full circle of his ideas. The measured ideas at the core of the Powell Doctrine are making a resurrection. like Bidens administrations are temporary The Strategic National Security Guidelines, published in March 2021, stated: the use of military force should be the last resort, not the first [and] should only be used when objectives and mission are clear and achievable. Today’s policymakers seem to aim to learn the lessons of the post-9/11 wars, just as Powell learned the lessons of Vietnam. Powells’s life, however, offers a cautionary tale: If we forget the lessons of Iraq and Afghanistan too quickly and stray from these measured principles, we may end up repeating his mistakes.