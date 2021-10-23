International
Overview of the Global B2B Sports Nutrition Market by 2026
DUBLIN, October 22, 2021 / PRNewswire / – The “B2B Sports Nutrition Market Research Report by Application, by Distribution Channel, by Region – Global Forecast by 2026 – Cumulative Impact of COVID -19” the report has been added ResearchAndMarkets.com’s Oferta e.
The size of the Global Sports B2B Marketplace was estimated at $ 1,617.01 million in 2020 and is expected to arrive $ 1,785.50 million in 2021, with a CAGR of 10.75% to reach $ 2,985.20 million until 2026
Market statistics:
The report provides market size and forecast in five major currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY and AUD. Helps leaders of organizations make better decisions when currency exchange data is available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and the years 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Strategic Competitive Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyzes the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor determine a harmonization or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable suitability for retailers to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research and development and new product presentation strategies to execute further business expansion and growth over a forecast period.
FPNV positioning matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes vendors in the B2B Sports Nutrition Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Sustainability and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Ease of Use). Product and Customer Characteristics (Support) that helps businesses make better decisions and understand the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
Market Share Analysis provides the analysis of sellers taking into account their contribution to the overall market. He provides the idea of generating his own revenue in the general market compared to other space vendors. It provides insights into how salespeople are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing the market share provides an idea of the size and competitiveness of sellers for the base year. It reveals the characteristics of the market in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance and merging features.
Competitive scenario:
The Competitive Scenario provides an analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by vendors. The news included in this section provides valuable insights at various stages, being up to date with business and engaging stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents the press releases or news of companies categorized in Mergers and Acquisitions, Agreements, Cooperations & Partnerships, New Product Launches and Improvements, Investments and Financing, and Awards, Recognition and Expansion. All the collected news helps the seller to understand the gaps in the market and the strength and weakness of the competitor, providing knowledge to increase the product and service.
Company usability profiles:
The report deeply explores the latest significant developments from leading retailers and innovation profiles in the Global B2B Sports Nutrition Market, including Abbott Nutrition Inc., Cardiff Sports Nutrition Limited, Clif Bar & Company, Glanbia PLC, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, GNC Holdings, Inc., Herbalife International, Inc., Iovate Health Sciences International, MusclePharm, OLIMP LABORATORIES Sp. z oo, Post Holdings Inc., Science in Sport PLC, The Bountiful Company, The Hut Group, The Pepsi Bottling Group, Inc., and Ultimate Nutrition, Inc.
The report provides knowledge on the following points:
1. Market penetration: Provides complete market information provided by key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information on profitable emerging markets and analyzes penetration of mature market segments
3. Market diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, unused geographies, latest developments and investments
4. Competitive Assessment and Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market share, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and productive capabilities of key players
5. Product Development and Innovation: Provides intelligent knowledge on future technologies, R&D activities and advanced product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global B2B Sports Food Market?
2. What are the inhibitory factors and the impact of COVID-19 that forms the Global B2B Sports Nutrition Market during the forecast period?
3. What are the products / segments / applications / areas to invest in during the forecast period in the Global B2B Sports Nutrition Market?
4. What is the strategic competitive window for opportunities in the Global B2B Sports Nutrition Market?
5. What are the technological trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global B2B Sports Nutrition Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading retailers in the Global B2B Sports Nutrition Market?
7. What strategic ways and moves are considered appropriate to enter the Global B2B Sports Food Market?
Main topics covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Overview of the market
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Cumulative impact of COVID-19
5. Market Dynamics
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.2.1. Raising consumer awareness of the health benefits of nutritional products
5.2.2. Increasing the number of recreational and lifestyle users
5.2.3. Increase in disposable consumer income
5.3 Restrictions
5.3.1. High cost of protein supplements
5.4 Opportunities
5.4.1. Increase investment by various private and public sector companies
5.4.2. Strong urbanization in emerging markets
5.5 Challenges
5.5.1. Availability of replacement products
6. B2B sports nutrition market, according to the Application
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Cognitive repair
6.3 Sustainability
6.4 Energy
6.5 Increased Immunity
6.6 Muscle growth
6.7 Recovery
6.8 Strength training
6.9 Weight Management
7. B2B sports nutrition market, from the Distribution Channel
7.1 Introduction
7.2. Fitness studio
7.3 Gym
7.4 Sports Academies
8. Americas B2B Market Nutrition Sports
8.1 Introduction
8.2. Argentina
8.3 Brazil
8.4 Canada
8.5. Mexico
8.6 United States
9 Asia-Pacific B2B Sports Nutrition Market
9.1 Introduction
9.2. Australia
9.3 China
9.4 India
9.5. Indonesia
9.6 Japan
9.7 Malaysia
9.8 Philippines
9.9 Singapore
9.10. South Korea
9.11. Taiwan
9.12. Thailand
10 Europe, Middle East & Africa B2B Sports Nutrition Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2. FRENCH
10.3 Germany
10.4 Ital
10.5. Netherlands
10.6 Qatar
10.7 Russia
10.8 Saudi Arabia
10.9 South Africa
10.10. Spain
10.11. United Arab Emirates
10.12. United Kingdom
11. Competitive Landscape
11.1 FPNV positioning matrix
11.1.1. Quadrants
11.1.2. Business strategy
11.1.3. Product satisfaction
11.2. Market Ranking Analysis
11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
11.4 Competitive Scenario
11.4.1. Merger & Purchase
11.4.2. Agreement, Cooperation and Partnership
11.4.3. Launching and Improving the New Product
11.4.4. Investments & Financing
11.4.5. Price, Recognition and Expansion
12. Company Usability Profiles
12.1. Abbott Nutrition Inc
12.2. Cardiff Sports Nutrition Limited
12.3. Clif Bar & Company
12.4 Glanbia PLC
12.5. PLC GlaxoSmithKline
12.6 GNC Holdings, Inc.
12.7 Herbalife International, Inc.
12.8 Iovate Health Sciences International
12.9 MusclePharm
12.10. OLIMP LABORATORIES Sp. z oo
12.11. Post Holdings Inc.
12.12. Science in Sports PLC
12.13. Generous Company
12.14. Group Hut
12.15. Potti Bottling Group, Inc.
12.16. Ultimate Nutrition, Inc
13. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hbtzyu
