Complaint after Israel labels Palestinian terrorist rights groups | Human Rights News
Israel has issued a military order identifying six prominent Palestinian human rights groups as terrorist organizations, in a move quickly condemned by the Palestinian Authority, human rights groups and the United Nations.
The Israeli Defense Ministry claimed Friday that the groups were linked to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), a left-wing movement with a political party, as well as an armed wing that has carried out deadly attacks against Israelis.
The ministry said the humanitarian groups constitute a network of active secret organizations on the international front on behalf of the Popular Front. They are controlled by senior PFLP executives and hire its members, including some who had participated in the terrorist activity, she said.
He also accused the groups of serving as a central source of funding for the PFLP and of receiving large sums of money from European countries and international organizations, without elaborating.
Certain groups include Al-Haq, a human rights group founded in 1979, the Addameer rights group, Defense for Children International-Palestine, the Bisan Center for Research and Development, the Palestinian Women’s Union Committees, and the Union of Committees. of Agricultural Labor.
The PA condemned what it said was an imminent attack on Palestinian civil society.
This deceptive and defamatory slander is a strategic attack on Palestinian civil society and the fundamental right of the Palestinian people to oppose the illegal occupation of Israel and to expose its ongoing crimes, he said.
U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said his office had not been given prior notice of the appointment.
“We will engage our Israeli partners for more information about the definition base,” Price told a news conference in Washington.
We believe that respect for human rights, fundamental freedoms and a strong civil society are very important for responsible and accountable governance, he said.
Terrible and unfair
In a joint statement, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch noted that martial law effectively outlaws the activities of the six groups.
As a result, Israeli security forces are authorized to close group offices, seize their assets, and arrest and detain members of their staff. Funding or even public expression of support for their activities is also prohibited.
This horrific and unjust decision is an attack by the Israeli government on the international human rights movement, Amnesty and HRW said.
#Israelthe decision to designate six Palestinian civil society groups including @Addameer & @alhaq_org “terrorist organizations” is a shocking attack on human rights. Joint Statement by @amnesty & @hrw: https://t.co/hiS0HEfRZE #JOJQ
amnestypress (@amnestypress) October 22, 2021
Omar Shakir, director of Israel and Palestine at HRW, told Al Jazeera that the Israeli movement was part of a systematic attack on human rights advocacy.
“I think this is a reaction to the Israeli governments’ recognition that they are raising awareness of their grave abuses, including crimes against humanity, apartheid and persecution against millions of Palestinians,” Shakir said.
It really is an alarming development and a test of the determination of the international community to protect human rights defenders in the face of ongoing attacks.
Shakir, who now resides in Jordan, said he was the target of punitive action when he was deported from Israel two years ago for his work in documenting human rights abuses.
The United Nations Office for Human Rights in the Palestinian Territories said it was alarmed by the announcement.
Anti-terrorism legislation should not be used to restrict legitimate human rights and humanitarian work, he said, adding that some of the reasons given seemed vague or irrelevant.
These determinations are the latest development in a long stigmatizing campaign against these and other organizations, undermining their ability to carry out their crucial work.
Mary Lawlor, the UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders, said in a tweet that she was alarmed by the news.
I am hearing disturbing news that the Israeli government has just declared some human rights NGOs as terrorist organizations. Human rights defenders are not terrorists and should never be tarnished like that.Replying to @Team_Twitter @sebusher @Addameer
@MehulAtLarge @alhaq_org
Mary Lawlor UN Special Rapporteur on HRC (@MaryLawlorhrds) October 22, 2021
Shawaan Jabareen, who heads one of the already illegal groups, Al-Haq, told the AFP news agency that the designation was a political decision that had nothing to do with security issues, but was intended to ban the work of these organizations.
The Israeli human rights group BTselem has called the governments’ statements a characteristic act of totalitarian regimes, with the clear intention of shutting down these organizations.
“BTselem stands in solidarity with our Palestinian colleagues, is proud of our joint work over the years and is determined to continue to do so,” she said.
Hagai El-Ad, the executive director of the organizations, wrote on Twitter in support of Jabareen.
Proud to be in solidarity with him @alhaq_orgdirector @SJabaren, and with other Palestinian human rights defenders. Al-Haq and @btselem we proudly won international awards together, and together we will defeat this apartheid. pic.twitter.com/sOy9ziBPlx
Hagai El-Ad (@HagaiElAd) October 22, 2021
The Adalah Justice Project, a US-based Palestinian advocacy organization, said it was concerned about the safety of those working for certain organizations.
Some of the leading Palestinian human rights organizations, the groups we work with wholeheartedly, have been designated by Israel as “terrorist organizations.” We fear for the safety of our friends in @DCIPalestine @alhaq_org @Addameer AND @ UAWC1986 https://t.co/nnltcE4g5N
Adalah Justice Project (@AdalahJustice) October 22, 2021
