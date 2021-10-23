America, you can still save Christmas | News, Sports, Work

International
“It came without ribbons! Came without labels! Came without packages, boxes or bags! – Dr. Suess, “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas”
Not yet Halloween and, already, the Grinch are screaming at all the cable news that donors will struggle to find the gifts they want this Christmas.
International goods, including those digital doodas and fashion toys you want to put under your tree, sit stuck on carriers sailing in the Pacific Ocean because West Coast ports have too few employees to unload them. What makes it out of the ship can not go through the shops because the truck companies have very few chassis — also produced internationally — to load the goods, and they also have very few employees to drive the trucks.
What makes it in the store can sit in the warehouse because the store has very few employees to reserve shelves or sell you toys or call what you decide to buy.
“If he could give it one night, then I could steal it,” says Grinch, in this case embodied by the ongoing effects of the coronavirus pandemic:
Logjams caused by last year’s economic closures.
Workers who stay home because they still live on generous federal incentive payments, they are still afraid of catching the virus, unable to find care for children, or any mix of the three.
But, Christmas being the season of eternal hope, we can still save this holiday, I assure you.
Congress and the administration of President Joe Biden can do a few things, as National Review Editor Rich Lowry recently wrote in Politico Magazine. They can fight unions to invest in more automation and 24-7 operations in our international ports, and they can lift tariffs (incomprehensibly placed between pandemic logs) on the world’s leading manufacturer of truck chassis.
“There is a tendency in the political debate over infrastructure to assume that more – and more spending, in particular – is better, but it matters how you are using what you already have,” Lowry writes.
And we donors can do a lot, too, including mastering our shopping tactics, columnist Susan Tompor wrote this week in the Detroit Free Press:
Buy online because stores may have more inventory in online stores than in local stores
Talk to local store clerks and managers when they wait for deliveries to arrive, so you can pick up your item the moment it hits the shelf
Inherit family or other heartfelt gifts, such as family recipes
Give a portion of a gift with an IOU for the rest, like giving games to video game systems you still can’t find
Equating this year’s fears with previous holiday toy crazes, such as the Cabbage Patch dolls in the 1980s and the Nintendo Wii in 2006, and citing a Michigan State University economist to support it, Tompor also says that buyers may not find this season as tricky as the titles suggest.
“Will there be a few retail toys?” Undoubtedly, “writes Tompor. “A reason to panic? Very suspicious. ”
Tompor also recommends giving experiences, instead of gifts, like booking a family vacation and discovering the itinerary on Christmas morning.
That “would not be good for the economy,” RBC Capital Markets analyst Mike Tran told a separate story in Business Insider, “but if people who were stuck at home started spending their money on experiences, instead of things, we would see fewer ships moving in and out of those ports, ”easing the loggia.
My favorite season-saving tip came from that Business Insider story, in a quote from Bayard Winthrop, founder and CEO of American Giant.
Buy locally, Winthrop said, because “domestic supply chains are in much better shape. And, if you buy locally, you will likely find what you want and you can feel good about where your dollars are going.”
In fact, buying locally – especially for locally produced products and locally sourced, or buying local experiences (like tickets for next summer trips to Lady Michigan or a local fishing charter) – means you don’t have to worry about supply chain logistics, Port of Los Angeles, or tariffs on Chinese goods. I guarantee you can find a gift at any of the stores in downtown Alpena, Rogers City, Harrisville, Hillman, or anywhere else in Northeast Michigan.
Finally, a word of advice from me: Remember the true reason of the season (“For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given, and the government shall be upon his shoulders. And he shall be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty Lord , The Eternal Father, the Prince of Peace (Isaiah 9: 6). “
