Israel designates 6 Palestinian human rights groups as terrorist organizationsExBulletin



Majdi Mohammed / AP

RAMALLAH, West Bank activists said Saturday that they hope an international response will help overturn Israel’s designation of six Palestinian human rights groups as terrorist organizations, a label that effectively outlaws them.

Two of the six groups said they would not be forced underground, despite the uncertainty of their new status, which would allow Israel to raid group offices, seize assets, arrest employees and criminalize funding and expression of support. Activists said they wanted to challenge Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s decision.

Israel’s terror label for the six groups, including some receiving European funding, seems to have caught the United States and Europe off alert. This may force them to choose one side, at a time when efforts to negotiate the terms of a Palestinian state along with Israel have stalled hopelessly. For years, the US and EU have focused primarily on conflict management, including strengthening Palestinian civil society, while not putting significant pressure on Israel to stop the continued settlement of occupied Palestinian territories. tire.

Israel claimed the six groups are a front for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a small, secular, left-wing movement with a political party and an armed faction that has carried out deadly attacks against Israelis.



Majdi Mohammed / AP

Human rights activists have denounced the definition of Israeli terrorism as an open attempt to prevent groups from documenting rights abuses in the occupied territories, mainly Israel, but also from the increasingly authoritarian Palestinian Authority government in the West Bank. occupied.

“We hope that the international community will put enough pressure on Israel to withdraw,” said Ubai Aboudi, head of the Bisan Center for Research and Development, one of the target groups.

Bisan and Al-Haq, the senior members of the Palestinian rights group, said they had had no contact with Israeli authorities since the ruling was announced on Friday. Bisan and Al-Haq denied any connection to the PFLP, which is considered a terrorist organization by Israel and Western countries.

The initial international reaction has been from frost to critical.

The United States, Israel’s closest ally, said it had not been given prior notice of the decision and would seek more information. U.S. State Department spokeswoman Ned Price said Friday that “we believe that respect for human rights, fundamental freedoms, and a strong civil society are crucial to good governance.”

The UN Office on Human Rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territory said on Saturday that the reasons cited by the Israeli defense minister were “unclear or irrelevant” and denounced his decision as the latest move in a “campaign of long stigmatizing “against organizations.

The European Union Delegation to the Palestinian Territories accepted funding for activities by some of the groups. She said past allegations of misuse of EU funds by partners “have not been substantiated”, but that she takes the issue seriously and is examining it.

“EU funding for Palestinian civil society organizations is an important element of our support for a two-state solution,” she said on Friday.

Israel has repeatedly accused human rights groups and the international community of isolating it, ignoring violations committed by other countries.

Both Bisan and Al-Haq accuse the Israeli government of making previous attempts to tarnish their organizations. Shawan Jabarin, director of Al-Haq, told the Associated Press that the Israeli Foreign Ministry had previously asked foreign diplomats to lobby against his organization.

Aboudi, the head of Bisan, confirmed that he had previously been accused by Israel of being a member of the PFLP, but denies ever being a member of the group.

The other four target groups from Israel include the Addameer prisoner rights groups, Defense for Children International-Palestine, the Union of Palestinian Women’s Committees, and the Union of Agricultural Labor Committees. Most organizations target human rights violations by Israel as well as the Palestinian Authority, both of which routinely arrest Palestinian activists.

The Defense Ministry statement was published over the Israeli and Palestinian weekend. Representatives from other target organizations were not immediately available for comment.