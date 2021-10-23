International
The Fed unveils new benefit of blocking
OTTAWA-The federal government intends that the newly proposed benefit of the blockade apply only to individuals whose work is interrupted by a complete blockade of COVID-19 in their region.
In an interview with CTV’s Question Period aired Sunday, Minister for Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Carla Qualtrough said the details of Canada’s new Workers’ Block Benefit are still being ironed out and will depend also by the public health restrictions imposed by the provinces and territories Me
Asked if he would be entitled to the benefit that a worker would have to reside in an area with a complete blockage or one where there are only, for example, capacity constraints, Qualtrough said the opinion is a complete blockage.
It will be driven by the way it characterizes a province or a region, of course, blockage.
The Benefit, which replaces the Recovery Benefit in Canada (CRB), is available until May 7, 2022 retroactively until October 24 and provides $ 300 per week for eligible applicants. It is open to employees unfit for Employment Insurance (EI), and those eligible for EI as long as no benefits have been paid for the same application period.
A government website says it would provide income support for workers whose employment is cut short by special government-imposed public health block scenarios and who are unable to work due to restrictions. tilla.
He also notes that individuals who are unemployed or lose income due to refusing to comply with a vaccination mandate would not qualify.
The Benefit of Workers’ Blockade in Canada was announced last week along with a series of other updates to the now-defunct COVID-19 assistance programs, which come at a cost of $ 7.4 billion.
The government is able to extend the assistance until November 20 through regulatory powers, but will seek legislation to extend them until their new expiration date.
In the new minority parliament that will resume on November 22, the Liberals will seek support from members of the opposition to pass the bills.
Qualtrough said she is confident her team will be able to work collaboratively with their colleagues across the line.
We had a lot of practice to do that. We have worked very closely with opposition parties over the last 20 months to make sure Canadians have the benefits. There was no disruption, she said.
The prime minister is talking to opposition leaders. I have actually addressed my critics and I think we can do that.
In an exclusive interview on CTV Question Period, NDP MP Peter Julian criticized Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for delaying the resumption of Parliament after the election when Canadians are still battling the fourth wave of the pandemic.
Canadian families, which depended on the CRB, were arbitrarily terminated, with only a few hours notice. This is a very cruel and cruel act, he said in a special interview in the CTV Question Period.
Whatever the Liberals propose, the number one should come to Parliament, but the number two, the so-called employees to close the benefits, no region qualifies for it now, which means that 880,000 people are left without the means to put food on the table .
Julian did not say whether the NDP would vote in favor of the new measures, but noted that the party has never blindly supported the Liberals.
Conservative MP Tim Uppal echoed a similar sentiment, noting that MPs should be in the House of Commons debating changes on revenue and business support.
We need to be there, we need to debate this legislation, taking a look at it, reviewing it in committee. That’s a lot of money, he said.
For the sake of Canadians, we have to go through it with a thin-toothed comb to make sure we are getting the most value for this money.
He added that while the party agrees with the west of the CRB, they have concerns about other aspects of the announced proposals.
