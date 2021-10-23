The Good News: Indians Can Fly to Singapore From October 26, to Serve 10-Day Home Notice





Travel International Latest News: In good news, air passengers from India can now fly to Singapore from October 26th. The development comes after Singapore on Saturday announced the removal of India and five other South Asian countries from its travel restriction list. The move comes at a time when the island state continues to adjust border measures in response to the Covid-19 global situation.Read Also – International Flights: AirAsia India Receives Safety Certificate, Most likely to Get Global Flight Permit Soon Issuing detailed instructions, Singapore authorities said all travelers with a 14-day travel history to Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka would be allowed to enter or pass through Singapore from Wednesday. Read also – Breach: Poland recognizes India’s Covishield vaccine, excludes travelers from quarantine rules However, the Ministry of Health in Singapore said travelers from these countries will be subject to stricter border measures, which includes a 10-day period of notice of stay at home in a dedicated facility. Read also – Thailand announces quarantine trip for 45 countries. When will the Indians be allowed? Moreover, the health ministry also added that it has reviewed the situation of Covid-19 in the six South Asian countries for which it was previously closed. In a virtual press conference, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said that the situation in these countries has stabilized for some time. “There is no longer a need for strict rules that prevent travelers from these places from landing here,” the Straits Times quoted Ong as saying. It should be noted that the changes coming into force on Wednesday include easing measures for travelers from Singapore’s closest neighbors, Malaysia and Indonesia. On Friday, Singapore reported a total of 165,663 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The disease has claimed 294 lives so far in the country. Meanwhile, Singapore is also planning to allow fully vaccinated travelers from 15 other countries to enter the country without having to be quarantined in dedicated facilities. Those countries include Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates.

