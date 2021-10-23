Key Initiatives Announced at UNESCO International Conference on Combating Illegal Trafficking in Cultural Property

On September 14, 2021, UNESCO, in partnership with the European Union, organized an online conference to strengthen global cooperation in the fight against illicit trafficking in cultural property. This conference brought together all actors in the field Member States, as well as the art market, experts, institutional partners and civil society. Discussions focused on new challenges, an assessment of existing prevention and repression mechanisms and tools, and, above all, highlighting concrete needs and activities to be implemented.

On this occasion, several initiatives were announced by UNESCOits partners and member states, including the adoption of an European Union action plan against illicit trafficking in cultural property in 2022, which will be carried out in consultation with UNESCO, various future meetings on the fight against trafficking by the African Union Commission, which should result in a document of the position of the African Union in early 2022, or the organization of the Second Cuzco Forum during the first quarter of 2022 from Peru, in collaboration with UNESCOwith

Over the past fifty years, great progress has been made when it comes to inventory, awareness and training, but illicit trafficking itself has also changed, said Audrey Azoulay, Director General of UNESCOwith

We therefore need to strengthen our action, focusing on two key priorities. The first is to build the broadest coalition, to make our action as effective as possible. The second is to strengthen the tools we have to fight illegal trafficking.

Margaritis Schinas, Vice-President of the European Commission, noted that illegal trafficking in cultural property[]impoverishes countries of origin and promotes money laundering, tax evasion and the financing of terrorist activities. As Europe is a major destination and transit market for cultural property, the European Commission, in close cooperation with UNESCO and actors from the art market, will present an Action Plan to increase transparency, traceability and trust.

Mr. Schinas recalled that this UNESCO The conference will contribute to the preparation of the Action Plan in order to strengthen cooperation between law enforcement and cultural heritage experts, but also to mobilize art market actors and citizens. The representative of the African Union Commission, Angela Martins, announced that the meetings of experts on the return and illegal trafficking of cultural property in Africa will be held in November 2021, in order to produce a document of the position of the African Union on this topic at the beginning of year 2022.

The first panel was devoted to regional needs and challenges. George Abungu, Kenyan archaeologist and Mamadu Jao, Commissioner for Education, Science and Culture ECOWAS, discussed the prospects of cooperation for capacity building, community awareness and technology development, and stressed the importance of all African countries ratifying the 1970 UNESCO and 1995 UNIDROIT Convention. During the discussions, Dayan Wen, Deputy Director General of the Department of Foreign Affairs of the National Cultural Heritage Administration of China, recalled the value of bilateral agreements to further enhance cooperation between States, and Alejandro Celorio Alcantara, Legal Adviser at the Secretariat The issues of Mexico, stressed the need to strengthen national legislation in this area.

The second panel focused on due diligence issues. Representatives of the art market, in addition to those of public institutions, shared their views on the challenges related to the search for the origin of cultural property. The experts particularly highlighted the problems of unique artifacts detached from their archaeological context and the deceptive origins used to circulate stolen artifacts. The discussion showed that the art market needs to be mobilized to protect itself from traffickers disguising the origin and traceability of cultural property. All participants agreed that a good origin guarantees the legitimacy of a sale and its commercial success, thus doing research on this topic of interest to all.

Regarding the search for origin, in addition to consulting the available databases listing listed works of art, such asINTERPOLStolen Arts BaseANDICOMRed Lists of Cultural Objects at Risk, Emmanuel Kasarhrou, President of the Muse du quai Branly-Jacques Chirac, also stressed the importance of working side by side with the country of origin.

The conference also addressed the challenges of new technologies and the traceability of cultural properties, especially in the context of archaeological looting. In the third session, Vincent Michel, Archaeologist and Professor at the University of Poitiers (France), stressed the need to document inventory sites and objects. The panelists showed how online sales and groups operating on social networks like Facebook have allowed the development of criminal networks and the advancement of the digital modus operand of traffickers.

The experts highlighted the existing data on the extent of trafficking, which can be found, for example, in2019 ATHAR Project reportWith Katie Paul, Co-Founder of ATHAR The project stressed the need for online platforms to recruit experts in the field of illegal trafficking. INTERPOL underlined the discussions that are taking place with UNESCO to launch an innovative joint project to further develop existing databases on stolen cultural objects.

All experts recalled the importance of raising public awareness of the consequences of illegal trafficking. The increase in online purchases of works of art makes it even more necessary for potential buyers to question the origin of the objects and refrain from buying without serious guarantees.

At the end of the discussion, the Ambassador of France in UNESCO, Vronique Roger-Lacan, confirmed that the objective of France during its Presidency with the European Union in the first half of 2022 will be to promote cooperation in the fight against illicit trafficking: it is a matter of developing European cooperation against illicit trafficking. cultures property, between the European States and the Member States of the European Union and the rest of the world it ended.

This happened in the context of celebrating the 50th anniversary of the 1970 Convention, during which many international and regional conferences were organized, such asCuzco Forumin October 2020. In this regard, Ramiro Silva Rivera, Minister Adviser and Charge d’Affaires of the Permanent Delegation of Peru to UNESCO, announced that a second edition of the Cuzco Forum will be held in February 2022, in collaboration with UNESCO: This will be an opportunity to echo the messages of previous conferences and end the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the 1970 Convention.

