The chairman of the government’s climate change advisory board has condemned trade deals with Australia and New Zealand as completely offensive after warning that they would undermine efforts to tackle emissions.

Lord Deben, the former Conservative cabinet minister who chairs the Committee on Climate Change, said the agreements were completely unacceptable for the purposes of climate change. He warned that efforts to ask UK farmers to help consumers switch to eating less but higher quality meat would hurt.

I see you can do all sorts of things to encourage people to buy better meat, and I think we should be, he said spotterWith This is why I am so deeply opposed to and consider completely offensive the agreements with Australia and New Zealand, which are completely unacceptable for the purposes of climate change.

You can not ask farmers to do in this country what we would ask them to do and import goods from people who are not [meeting the same standards]He promised the Government that he would not do that and he is doing it. Entirely is completely against its promise.

I will continue to fight until we stop it. There should be, internationally, standards that enable you to enforce the rules of climate change.

Workers have already suggested that trade deals would allow Australian and New Zealand farmers to underestimate their British counterparts with lower animal welfare standards. The National Farmers Union (NFU) has warned that the agreement agreed in principle with New Zealand offers nothing in return for British farmers.

A spokesman for the Department for International Trade said the two trade agreements included key articles on climate change that reaffirm our respective commitments to the Paris Agreement and the achievement of its goals, including limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees.

They added: “Our approach to negotiations is committed to providing provisions that will facilitate trade in low-carbon goods and services, support research and development and innovation in the green sectors, and safeguard our right to arranged in pursuit of decarbonization.

In his first intervention since the government unveiled its long-awaited zero-net strategy last week, Lord Deben said the plans were comprehensive and the next step in achieving emissions reduction targets of 68% at 1990 levels by 2030, and 78% by 2035. I do not think anyone can complain about ambition, he said. But obviously, ambition is one thing that offering is another.

The Conservative associate called on the government to urge schools, hospitals and the armed forces to reduce the amount of meat they are using in meals as an example to the public. He said ministers will soon have to bite this bullet and find ways to encourage the public to make changes to their diets and lifestyles to help reduce emissions. The only way through it is to do it through your own procurement, he said. I think instead of saying we should eat 20% less meat, we should put pressure on schools, hospitals, prisons and the Army, Navy and Air Force to do all those things.

You do not tell other people to do it, you do it yourself and tell everyone that you are doing it. This is probably how you start to change behavior without being a nanny state, in a context where so many people are fed up with being told what to do.

He said he was encouraged by 5,000 grants to help people switch to low-carbon heat pumps for home heating, adding that his committee would drop like a ton of bricks on the government if its plans to creating a better market for cheaper heat pumps failed to increase demand.

However, he said he was concerned about the failure of the strategy to set clear plans for the restoration of peat and vegetation soils that could help extract carbon from the atmosphere. We have not yet had a proper land use program, he said. You actually have to have trees, you have to have land. The missing part is the land use program.

We have said that all peat lands should be renovated, returned to proper condition, by 2045, if we were to meet our net zero commitments.

At the moment, it is a rather pathetic program. It really is not enough.