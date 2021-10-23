Saudi Arabia sets net zero greenhouse gas emissions target by 2060 | Greenhouse gas emissions





Saudi Arabia, one of the world’s leading oil exporters, has announced that it aims to achieve zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2060 and more than double its annual target to reduce carbon emissions. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made the announcement in brief remarks written at the start of the first Saudi Green Initiative Forum. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia aims to achieve zero-net emissions by 2060 according to its circular carbon economy program while maintaining the leading role of kingdoms in strengthening the security and stability of global oil markets, said Prince Mohammed. It comes just over a week before the start of the Cop26 global conference in Glasgow that will draw heads of state from around the world in an effort to tackle global warming and its challenges. Cop26 President Alok Sharma welcomed the news. I hope this historic announcement … will spur the ambition of others ahead of COP26, he wrote on Twitter. He could not wait to see more details on the Saudi plan, he said. Prince Charles warns of “dangerous narrow window” to act on climate crisis video The executive director of the International Energy Agency, Fatih Birol, said: I welcome the announcement of Saudi Arabia for a #NetZero target. Countries will reach net zeros through various paths, but the threat of climate change is universal. Promises from leading fossil fuel producers and their implementation are vital to achieving international climate goals. Saudi Arabia emits about 600 million tons of carbon dioxide a year, more than France and slightly less than Germany. The kingdoms’ oil and gas exports form the backbone of its economy, despite efforts to diversify away from its reliance on fossil fuels for revenue. It has resisted attempts to curb its investment in oil. The country will aim to reduce its emissions, but will continue to pump and export fossil fuels to Asia and other regions. Speaking at the event in Riyadh on Saturday, Prince Charles welcomed the target but said it had a dangerously narrow window to expedite action. Citing experts, he said the UN conference on climate change should have nationally defined contributions (NDCs) with clear baselines in place. The prince said the Saudi Green Initiative and a broader Middle East Green Initiative, which Riyadh will host on Monday, would help accelerate the progress already made. In a pre-recorded message, Charles said: I am very touched to have been asked to address this event that inaugurates the Saudi Green Initiative and the roadmap, and which takes place with an encouraging time, just days before the G20 in Rome and Cop26 in Glasgow Me Cop26 is said to be the largest gathering of international leaders ever organized by the UK. This reflects the fact that, finally, and after a very long time, climate change and biodiversity loss are clear global challenges of paramount importance to the world. At the same time, the ongoing pandemic has highlighted that human health, planetary health, and economic health are fundamentally interrelated. We now have a dangerously narrow window of opportunity in which to accelerate a green recovery, laying the foundations for a sustainable future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/oct/23/saudi-arabia-sets-target-of-net-zero-greenhouse-gas-emissions-by-2060 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos