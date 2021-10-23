Needle stroke of women in Britain raises alarm for a new kind of attack





NOTTINGHAM, England Lizzie Wilson was standing in a crowded nightclub on Monday night with three friends when she felt a sharp tip on her back, as if she had been hit by a needle. Ten minutes later, she was trying to stand up. Ms Wilson, 18, said she had heard of young girls being injected with syringes in crowded clubs and was immediately afraid she was another victim. Her friends rushed her to the hospital, where she spent hours disoriented and numb in her legs. No one should pass it, said Ms Wilson, a student in her first year of college in Nottingham in central England. The most disturbing thing is that I can not control anything. For more than a year, Britain has been witnessing a disturbing wave of violence against women. High-profile kidnappings and killings have sparked a national conversation, inspired vigils and protests, increased police control, and fostered a deeper exploration of misogynistic culture often at the root of this violence.

Now come alarming reports, if still relatively small in number, of women being injected with syringes in pubs and crowded nightclubs, in a spiking variant, in which drugs are thrown into someone’s drink, a crime that often targets women. A number of police forces in England are investigating reports of needle spikes, including 12 incidents in Nottinghamshire. Police in Scotland are looking at similar reports.

Some who reported being spicy had effects consistent with a substance being administered, police said in a statement, much like Mrs. Wilsons account. Female students have done most of the reporting, but some young people say they too have been victimized. Nottinghamshire Police say no other offense, including sexual assault, has been linked to injection reports and there have been no known arrests for injecting someone; despite, authorities say they are stepping up patrols and working with local universities and hospitals to investigate. With pandemic restrictions closing campuses and nightlife for months, this school year was supposed to be a fresh start, with turbulent nights out that many students see as a rite of passage.

But as these stories and fears spread around them, news outlets have called for a boycott of clubs and have also begun a petition calling for clubs to be looking for people when they enter. For many women, the idea that they might be victimized by someone holding a syringe in a nightclub is terrifying. If I did not think I could be shocked anymore, if I did not think the behavior could become lower, this is a new depth, said Sue Fish, former Nottinghamshire Police Chief, who has long been an outspoken lawyer for women’s rights.

Concerns about drugs secretly related to drugs have long been an issue. A 2019 The BBC investigation has uncovered more than 2,600 cases of liquor absorption in England and Wales since 2015. Fiona Measham, professor and director of criminology at the University of Liverpool and director of Loop, a charity that monitors drug use in nightlife, said there are several hundred cases of spiking nationwide each year, and described the risk as quite low. For needle stroke specifically, she said, it is not impossible, but it is really impossible. But she said any allegations had to be investigated and taken seriously. I think the concerns are very real, the anger towards nightclubs is real, she said.

In recent days, speculative posts on social media about dirty needles and criminal gangs have increased fears. (Ms. Wilsons’s doctor said she may have been injected with Ketamine, an anesthetic, and she has started a course of hepatitis injections and blood tests to make sure she has not contracted a disease.)

At a recent parliamentary session, Yvette Cooper, chairwoman of the Select Committee on Home Affairs, called on police to review reports of drug efforts and compile a comprehensive nationwide assessment to better understand what is happening. No proactive assessment is being made about the scale of the problem, she said, adding that it is still seen as the victims’ responsibility to protect themselves. But many young people are not willing to wait for assessments. Local groups under an initiative called Girls Night In, have appeared across the country calling for a boycott of clubs next week to raise awareness and demand better protection.

Ally Valero, 20, one of the students he raised local Nottingham boycott, said the purpose was not to signal women to stay home. It is intended to send a message to club owners that they need to do a better job of ensuring customer safety. We want to go out again, said Ms. Valero. But we want to get out in a safer environment. Primrose Sparkes, 20, who helped launch a similar boycott at Durham University, said in the past the main factor she considered before deciding whether to leave was whether she had a class early in the morning.

Now it is: do I feel safe? she said. There is an element of fear that was not there before. On Wednesday, crowds of students, some dressed in themed holiday costumes, left for Nottingham. Some young women said they have always been wary of someone drinking their drink, but that the perspective of needles was different. It always has been, look at your drink, cover your drink, said Jocie Mears, 18, who was out with two friends. You can not cover your whole body. It is not our responsibility, it is the people who are cursing us.

Luis Danton, 20, a student and president of the football society at the University of Nottingham Trent, called the situation insane and said the team was planning to join the boycott. And a lot of people are scared, to be honest, he said. Outside the spacious Pryzm nightclub, students took off their jackets and emptied their pockets before going through a metal detector. The club says it has stepped up searches to secure customers. About 150 miles north of Durham, hundreds of students took to the cold cobbled streets. With added concerns, women said they felt safer drinking in bars accessible only to students who have campus cards. I do not know anyone who does not know someone who has been hit, which is shocking, said Tillie Drapper, 20, who started a Facebook forum for people to unofficially report suspected riveting incidents.

Students here have been critical of responding to their concerns after the university told them to avoid taking spiked in an already deleted post on Twitter, calling the victim guilty. The university said it was taking the concerns very seriously. Some women said they are considering wearing stronger protection clothing. Mrs. Drapper said women do not have to cover up and watch their backs to spend a night. However, she has largely avoided nightclubs this school year, as she said friends wear stronger clothing for protection. It just is not worth it.

At Jimmy Allens, a nightclub in Durham, the wait was extremely long on Wednesday, as dancers looked at students and checked their bags, a policy introduced this week. Staff members have also started wearing body cameras. It takes more people to get in, but it’s worth it, said Darryl Watson, a manager. Police in Durham said in a statement that although they were aware of online posts about injection-inducing incidents, they have not received any reports. No matter how widespread the needle sting, at the root of the fear expressed by many young women is the awareness of the disproportionate risks they face. Women have always done all these things to protect themselves when in fact her masculine behavior needs to change, said Ms. Fish, a former police chief.

Putting the burden on women to avoid an attacker does not solve the problem, she said, adding, What should women wear on a night out, an armor?

Megan Specia reported by Nottingham, England, and Isabella Kwai reported from Durham, England.

