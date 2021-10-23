Certain Palestinian terrorist NGOs call for support Human Rights News

Palestinian human rights groups designated by Israel as terrorist organizations have called for international support to reverse the decision, which has the potential to compromise their ability to do humanitarian work.

A military order signed by Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Friday actually outlawed six organizations, putting them at risk of imminent retaliation. They were accused of being linked to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), whose armed wing has carried out deadly attacks against the Israelis.

Al-Haq, an organization documenting human rights abuses since 1979, denied the allegations and called for international solidarity.

It is no coincidence that the escalation of Israeli punitive measures against Al-Haq and other civil society organizations came shortly after the opening of an International Criminal Court investigation into Israeli crimes in the Palestine Situation, the group said in a statement. with

Former ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda determined in March that there was sufficient preliminary evidence to justify an investigation into possible war crimes in the Palestinian territories. Israel has said it will not cooperate with the investigation.

The baseless allegations represent an alarming and unjust escalation of attacks against the Palestinian people in their struggle for freedom, justice and the right to self-determination, Al-Haq said.

Addameer, an organization that focuses on the rights of prisoners, which is also on the blacklist, was among the instigators of the petition that called on the UN Supreme Court to launch an investigation.

In a Twitter post, he called the military order an attempt to criminalize the work of civil society organizations challenging Israel’s prolonged military occupation.

The organization has called on the international community to take action by pressuring Israel to withdraw its determination and ban the use of illegal practices and policies of intimidation and harassment against civil society organizations.

He also argued that the designation represents a brutal and illegal application of Israeli domestic law in the occupied Palestinian territories that conflicts with the internationally recognized Palestinian people for their right to self-determination.

The designations represent an unprecedented and ominous attempt by the occupying Israeli authorities to silence and criminalize Palestinian CSOs challenging the prolonged military occupation of Israel, the entrenched colonization of settlers, and the apartheid of Palestine. https://t.co/1qLzqo18lQ pic.twitter.com/ZZaKswnxha Addameer (@Addameer) October 22, 2021

Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have warned that the designation gives authority to Israeli security forces to close the group’s offices, seize their assets and arrest and detain their staff members. Funding or even public expression of support for their activities is also prohibited.

Addameer called on donors, supporters and human rights actors around the world to condemn arbitrary determinations and intimidation tactics and to publicly reiterate their support for Palestinian civil society organizations.

The other four Israeli-targeted groups include Palestine International Defense for Children, the Bisan Center for Research and Development, the Palestinian Women’s Union Committees, and the Agricultural Labor Union Committees.

Escalate oppressive tactics

Khaled Quzmar, director general of International Child Protection-Palestine, said local human rights groups have operated in a hostile environment where disinformation campaigns are becoming increasingly common.

After years of delegitimization and disinformation campaigns against us have failed to shut down our work, Israeli authorities have now chosen to escalate repressive tactics by labeling civil society organizations as terrorists, Quzmar said in a statement.

We urge the international community to use all available means to hold the Israeli authorities accountable and to act to end cooperation and support for the Israeli apartheid regime, he said.

The Israeli Defense Ministry has not commented on its decision or released any evidence to support its allegations.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in the Occupied Palestinian Territories said on Saturday the reasons quoted by Israeli Defense Minister Israels were unclear or irrelevant, and denounced his decision as the latest move in a long-running stigmatization campaign against the organizations. .

Anti-democratic decision

Israel’s terrorist label for the six groups seems to have caught the United States and Europe off alert.

This may force them to choose one side at a time when efforts to negotiate the terms of a Palestinian state along with Israel have stalled hopelessly.

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said his office had not been given prior notice of the appointment.

“We will engage our Israeli partners for more information about the definition base,” Price told a news conference in Washington on Friday.

We believe that respect for human rights, fundamental freedoms and a strong civil society are very important for responsible and accountable governance, he said.

Several Democratic members of the US Congress took a stand against Israel’s decision on Saturday, with Representative Betty McCollum noting that his actions were anti-democratic and contrary to the values ​​expected of an American ally.

Representative Ilhan Omar called Israel move a school way to avoid responsibility for human rights violations and an insult to all who care about peace.

Americans for Peace Now, a U.S.-based Jewish organization calling for a solution to the decade-long conflict has called the move deeply troubling.