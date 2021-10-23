Departure from Kabul

In recent days, Pakistan International Airlines has been harshly criticized by some remnants of Afghanistan’s former establishment.

The airline was accused of overcrowding, a false claim that a ticket from Kabul to Islamabad sold for $ 2,500 each.

Even some international news organizations published stories about this without proof, just basing the story on the quote of someone who is surprisingly one of the few people who was told that a ticket from Kabul to Islamabad is $ 2,500.

When I contacted the person and asked if he managed to get the ANP version or tried to contact the PIA GSA (General Sales Agent) or the site manager in Kabul, the answer was no. The fact is that all tickets for these charter flights were sold in Islamabad, paid for by foreign organizations through bank transfers and bank payments.

In all of this, no one seems to be bothered to talk about the crucial issue that is rotting under such crises. The issue is not what price the ANP is charging or Kam Air charging. The issue is why those in Kabul and Islamabad have decided to push everyone into this tunnel where there are very limited opportunities available. The easiest way then is to blame the PIA because no one will question it, and everyone can absolve themselves of their responsibility and get back to their lives.

If any of the journalists, commentators, diplomats on both sides of the border really care about the ordinary Afghan, whose so-called interests they seem to be so concerned about, then they will definitely do it the wrong way. The most cost-effective way to evacuate or assist ordinary Afghans in distress is not by air but by road. The simplest and easiest solution to this is to open the border and allow visas upon arrival for the sick and those who need to enter Pakistan to reach the third countries that are willing to receive them. This is exactly the kind of people who flew with ANP on these flights that have been attacked recently.

Whether the land route is safe or not is a separate debate, but the cheapest way is through Torkham and many people who can not afford the flights have used it for years to come in and out of Pakistan.

But no one mentions it. No one talks about the fact that closing the border at will, not allowing people to move based on their urgent and immediate needs is the root cause of this whole issue. Someone somewhere decided to set up the bureaucracy around this whole process and suddenly a whole black market was created where there are middlemen and middlemen who are earning millions from the misery of ordinary Afghans.

From a gateway to a visa, everything is said to be on sale including visas that are apparently from $ 250 to $ 1000 or more. But there is no guarantee that the visa will be valid. With just a simple glance at the visas, it can be easily identified that these so-called agents simply print these at home and then stand in front of the Pakistani embassy to claim to work there. There are many out there who are expecting money at the cost of anxious Afghans and paying the price for a dysfunctional policy that is good at creating bureaucracy and opening up space for these back channels.

Aviation is not a cheap business. Complex It is complex and not controlled locally or regionally. Trulyshte is truly a global business where small local events affect the cost of operations. It must be bound and coordinated according to international standards, otherwise it will not be reliable and in aviation, the most precious commodity is trust and reliability. There are systems in place that ensure the functioning of this system and if a part of this junction is not in place, the whole system is crushed.

Part of this jigsaw puzzle is the lack of a legitimate government in Kabul and the dangerous uncontrolled airspace over Afghanistan. No, it is not like Ukraine or Syria; it is a unique and very different situation that we have not seen in recent history. So until these two parts of the jigsaw puzzle are returned to their place, the system will make no sense, no commercial flight operations, no return to pre-Taliban tariffs. So charter flights are the only possible way to get in and out of Kabul or Afghanistan. And the economy of charter flights works completely differently from those of commercial flights.

In Pakistan, if there is any news about the PIA, it must be negative for it to be taken seriously. So much so that there have been editors who have refused to take stories that somehow portray the debt-laden airline in every positive light. But the good news is that the ANP despite all its issues, and for commercial reasons decided to take the risk of flying to Kabul when its pilots and crew were not in its favor. Many other airlines have not even announced any such initiative; PIA, Kam Air, Qatar Airways and Mahan Air are the only airlines that have flown to Kabul after the Taliban coup.

Where no one is ready to help human rights defenders, journalists and members of minority communities, whose names I can not write here, the PIA decided to take a bold step and help many people, their lives who were rescued by a margin of only a few minutes. I have whole lists of people who came out of Kabul barely saving their lives and some wealth and are continuing their lives in safe places or still in transit in Pakistan to take that next step. It is often in times of such severe crises that commercial benefits come face to face with life and death scenarios. And the decision from each side is not easy.

Tahir Imran Mian is an award winning journalist. He was the social media editor at BBC Urdu. Currently, he is consulting with the editor for Pakistan Aviation, an aviation news website.

@TahirImran