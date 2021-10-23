Cop26 Glasgow News: Reaching global agreement will be more difficult than Paris agreement, says Sharma





Securing a global climate deal in Glasgow will be "really difficult," warned Cop26 president Alok Sharma. He said signing any agreement to reduce emissions is more difficult "on many levels" than signing the 2015 Paris Agreement. Elsewhere, the head of Greenpeace warned against countries and corporations' efforts in future talks to clean up their planet pollution. This meeting in Glasgow is truly a vital moment where governments need to be courageous, said Jennifer Morgan, executive director of Greenpeace International. There will be a great green bathing effort in Glasgow that needs to be called and recognized. If you look at what they are doing to stop the world from moving forward, it is amazing, she said. Immorally immoral, unacceptable.



1635000301 Securing a global climate deal in Glasgow will be “really difficult,” warned Cop26 president Alok Sharma. He said signing any agreement to reduce emissions is more difficult “on many levels” than signing the 2015 Paris Agreement. Countries are under pressure to increase their greenhouse gas emission cuts as the world walks away from meeting globally agreed targets to limit temperature rise and curb dangerous warming. The Cop26 summit, which starts in Glasgow on October 31, is the effective deadline for countries to present the most ambitious national climate plans in a five-year process under the Paris climate treaty. Mr. Sharma said Guardian“What we’re trying to do here in Glasgow is really really difficult. “It was great, what they did in Paris was a framework agreement, (but) a lot of detailed rules were left for the future. “Just as if we have reached the end of the exam sheet and the most difficult questions remain and you are running out of time, the exam ends in half an hour and you go, ‘how are we going to answer that?’ ‘ Chris Baynes23 October 2021 15:45 1634913477 Italy has not yet appointed a climate envoy Italy has not yet found a special envoy to represent it at the next summit because the ministers responsible for the appointment cannot agree on a name, reports Reuters. Italian climate activists cheered when a government decree in June promised the appointment of a special envoy, following the example of other countries that have appointed prominent figures at work, such as John Kerry to the United States. The role would ensure more effective Italian participation in international events and negotiations on the environment and climate change, the decree reads. Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and Ecological Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani were given joint responsibility for the appointment, which Di Maio said would be made by September. Three weeks after the deadline expires, no one has been named, as Italy prepares to host a meeting of G20 leaders next week, with climate change topping the agenda, followed immediately by the UN climate summit Cop26 in Glasgow. The delay in appointing the special envoy before the crucial G20 and Cop26 Summit is a great missed opportunity, said Luca Bergamaschi, co-founder of the Italian climate think tank ECCO. A senior government source said some candidates were currently being verified, but the appointment was unlikely to come before KP26. I do not think the messenger can add much at this stage, the preparatory work for Cop has already been done and the negotiating team is at work, the source said. Tom Batchelor22 October 2021 15:37 1634908841 Man passes through wind turbine blade to raise awareness of climate change A man has cycled through the blade of a wind turbine in order to raise awareness of climate change. Ahead of the UN climate change conference Cop26, Scottish pro-cyclist Danny Macaskill rode his bike through the turbine, a stunt that had never been tried before. He also did a series of tricks at a renewable energy plant, to demonstrate how much of the world’s energy currently comes from renewable sources. It is so high that it does not feel high, it is unrealistic very high, said Macaskill. I will say that fiberglass and bike tires do not go so well together, its slippery things. I made this movie for Cop26 and did not realize how abundant renewable energy is … it feels like a good feeling to know that renewable energy is rising and the balance is changing. Hopefully the planet will start to heal. Tom Batchelor22 October 2021 14:20 1634906431 How the summit will affect travel to Glasgow More than 25,000 delegates are set to land in Glasgow in less than two weeks when the Cop26 climate summit, which was delayed by Covid-19, finally begins. So Transport Scotland has warned that the scale of the event is unprecedented in terms of impact on the transport network. To accommodate a conference of this size, organizers in Glasgow had to carefully plan to mitigate the disruption, with the first road closures taking effect a week before the start of Cop26, which runs from Saturday 23 October. until Monday 15 November. Here are the full details: Tom Batchelor22 October 2021 13:40 1634904227 Cop26 will be an embarrassment mechanism for the biggest polluters in the world, says Ed Miliband The TheCop26 Summit should act as a major embarrassment mechanism for the world’s largest greenhouse gas emitters, according to Ed Miliband. Speaking at an event hosted byThe Independenton Tuesday, the shadow business secretary said major polluters like China, India and Australia should arrive at the UN climate summit starting later this month with tougher emission plans. More concrete action by major emitters will be key to closing the gap between the current promises of world climate and what is needed to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, the aspirations set by countries under the Paris Agreement , he said. Tom Batchelor22 October 2021 13:03 1634902991 The Scottish Green Party plans Cop26 events The Scottish Green Party will take part in the massive mobilization march for Global Action Day in Glasgow on Saturday 6 November amid the climate summit. Speeches and music are planned before a march through the city. The party said: We will meet at GreenHub, Renfield St Stephens Center on Bath Street at 11am for a departure at 11:15 am in Kelvingrove Park. Those who know Glasgow can join us at the Kelvin statue from 12pm for speeches and music before the main march. It is one of a number of side events planned during the conference. Former Worker JeremyCorbyn will hold an Alternative Piece 26 aimed at pushing for radical action in the climate crisis. The left-wing MP said a series of events would challenge weak politicians who would discuss targets to reduce carbon emissions in Glasgow. Tom Batchelor22 October 2021 12:43 1634901827 Will Chinas Xi Jinping participate in Cop26? As speculation continues as to which world leaders will attend the climate summit, perhaps the biggest concern of all is whether Chinese Prime Minister Xi Jinping will fly to Glasgow. If not, the superpower will be represented by veteran climate envoy Xie Zhenhua, who has already held preliminary talks with Mr. Sharma and US President Joe Bidens, John Kerry, a gesture widely interpreted as a positive indicator of Beijing’s engagement in the mission. . We still have to wait for information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and only after they make an announcement will we tell you, Xie told Reuters on October 19 when asked if Xi would attend. Tom Batchelor22 October 2021 12:23 1634900591 Covid rules ban many Pacific island leaders from Cop26 One in three of the smallest Pacific island countries will not be able to send delegates to Cop26 due to strict travel rules in the UK, leaving those who miss the most from the warming planet excluded from face-to-face discussions. Thirteen states plan to send an official to the summit, but seven do not, Guardian reported. The paper quoted Ralph Regenvanu, leader of the opposition in Vanuatu, as saying: “It’s a big issue for the Pacific, the fact that we will not be able to be there personally as we would like. If we return to Paris [Cop21], it was the personal presence of Pacific leaders that really made a difference and led us to the five-point scale figure we now have in the deal. Tom Batchelor22 October 2021 12:03 1634899415 Gordon Brown: Cop26 will fail if rich nations do not keep their promises to the vulnerable Uniting all parts of the world around a common mission is indeed a precondition for further progress, writes Gordon Brownwith Prosperity must be shared to be stable and Cop26 must become Co-op26. This much-needed but still very elusive collaboration will only happen if we begin to respect our responsibilities to each other. Read his full comment here: Tom Batchelor22 October 2021 11:43 1634898227 Glasgow to clear the streets before the world descends over the city The Glasgow refusal workers will go on strike during the international conference if the wage dispute is not resolved. With the threat of garbage-laden roads hanging over officials, Glasgow City Council has said it will focus on tackling flight information ahead of this summit. Leader Susan Aitken admitted there were hotspots where dumping is a particular problem with just a few days before the city hosts world leaders. But Ms Aitken, who heads the SNP council administration, said she was still confident the city could be beautified and look gorgeous by the time of the summit. She said: There are still some hotspots, hotspots, where we have special challenges that are mainly about issues like getting flights. Environmental crime, to be honest, is what had to be responded to. Tom Batchelor22 October 2021 11:23

