The Interlochen Center for the Arts completes the Master Plan





The Interlochen Center for the Arts has completed its 30-year master plan. “This is the culmination of one of the greatest moments in Interlochen history, and we have been working for 30 years now,” said President Trey Devey. “Seventeen facilities across this campus are impassable to ensure we have world-class assets, arts facilities, and our living-learning housing community.” The school raised $ 90 million for new facilities over three decades. Money was also made available to help provide more financial aid to students. Eighty percent of children who come to the academy outside of high school receive some form of financial aid. About $ 19 million a year is given to children as much as the school can help. “We try to bridge that gap for camp students for most of those applying for financial aid,” Devey says. “We are able to face it in some way. So we really try and do what we can just to break down the barriers to saying you can have the best artistic education.” The Master Plan is a step towards creating a campus with opportunities for all students with a passion for the Arts. Equality and inclusion is a working goal. Student demographics vary over forty countries. Thirty percent of all students come from the US while less than 20 percent of students are international. Vision 2028 is the strategic plan that sets out some future goals leading up to the centenary in 7 years. “This strategic plan is called Vision 2028, and it has two themes: formative experiences related to the development of excellence, and the young artist’s destination is about access,” says Devey. “We have bold goals with the goal of excellence. There are elements like, for example, we would like to be able to get our students on tour on a consistent basis, in order to tell the world, this is what we have in Traverse City. “ The approach also means encouraging more people from the larger Interlochen community to come and visit the campus. “We’ve pushed about 150,000 people a year who come to this campus to experience everything we have to offer,” Devey says. “We want people to come here more often and we want more people to come to campus and now is the time to do that.” The Master Plan included five presidents and numerous staff and alumni, many of whom were able to attend a ceremony 1 afternoon, October 22, to celebrate its completion. “It has been a team effort. And now it’s about getting all that work done and we can’t wait to think about where we’re going to go next as an institution, “says Devey.” Meaningful to me because so many people are involved in it. ”

