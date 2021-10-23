The commissioners will present the coins of 9/11 | News, Sports, Work





NEW ULM – Brown County commissioners will unveil the Minnesota 9/11 Global War on Terror (GWOT) Commemorative Coins for county employees who are GWOT veterans at their meeting Tuesday, Oct. 26. In recognition of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks and the Global War on Terror (GWOT), the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs created a commemorative coin as an expression of appreciation for the Minnesota Veterans who served since that fateful day. As a government arm of the State, Brown County recognizes the extraordinary efforts and sacrifices that its employees contributed to the security of our nation during their military service. Brown County Board Chairman Anton (Tony) Berg and Brown County Veteran Service Officer (CVSO) Greg Peterson will present the coins to First District Commissioner Dave Borchert, correctional officers Lucas Emineth, Alex Lux and Charles Rehbein; probation officer David Munson, CVSO Greg Peterson and John Schotzko, deputy sheriffs Justin Robertson and Joseph Shaffer and emergency manager Shawn Stoermann. Recipients and supervisors are encouraged to attend. Recipients are encouraged to share when and where they served. Other Minnesota GWOT veterans are invited to sign up for the free currency by visiting https://bit.ly/GWOTvetcoin. The coins will be distributed by CVSO. Commissioners will also consider approving: A follow-up to the Minnesota Family Investment Program (MFIP) two-year employment contract with the Minnesota Valley Action Council (MVAC) to administer employment services. Brown County allocation for 2022 and 2023 is $ 289,662 each year. Brown County Epidemic Opioid Response Plan for 2022. The Brown County allocation for 2022 is $ 75,100. One of the approved uses of funding is to develop new positions or staff expansion to support addiction-affected families. In discussing how to support the Brown County Human Services Child Protection unit with a large increase in cases, the consensus was that another family-based worker is needed to do parental education and family support. Currently, some tasks that can be done by a family-based worker are the responsibility of the child protection worker as the staff has more work than they can do. Funding was used to contact someone to provide a support group for addicted mothers. “Our goal is for this to continue from the new family-based worker,” reads the request for human services. Award of the District 63 Gap Partial Clearing Contract in Linden Township with the low bid of $ 22,375 from Walters Excavating. Rickert Excavation Offer $ 24,881. A number of landowners were asked to clear 17,900 meters. The project is scheduled to be completed by April 1, 2022. Award of the partial cleaning contract of the open canal Judical 29 in Eden and Prairieville Townships with the low offer of $ 15,535 from Walters Excavating. Rickert Excavating offer $ 16, $ 610.50 and Lohrenz Excavating offer $ 18,283.50. A number of landowners demanded the clearing of 11,950 meters. The project is scheduled to be completed by April 1, 2022. The meeting starts at 8:30 am, October 26, in the court commissioner’s room with the telecom conferences of the gap authority for Judicial Areas 12, 18, 24 and 25. (Fritz Busch can be emailed to fbusch @ nujournal.com). Latest news today and more in your inbox

