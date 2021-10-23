Travel International Latest News: Indian tourists can fly to these countries without restrictions





Travel International Latest News: As coronavirus cases are declining, more and more countries across the globe are reopening their borders to international travelers. Ending the long list of restrictions, some countries have recognized India’s vaccine certificates and withdrawn quarantine guidelines for travelers. Earlier in the day, Singapore eased its restrictions on Indians. Before that, Thailand did the same. In particular, these two Southeast Asian countries have announced the removal of India and five other countries from their travel restriction list. Here is a list of other countries that have allowed Indian travelers to fly to their nations without any restrictions.Read also – Maharashtra School Reopening News: Elementary Section Classes May Resume After Diwali, State SOP Preparation United States: Recently, the US government eased Covid-related travel restrictions in 33 countries, including India. Now 4 Indian travelers will have to produce a negative Covid PCR report from a sample taken no more than three days before the departure date. Undoubtedly, there was an 18-month travel ban in the US that crippled the tourism industry. Also Read – Go Shopping Online, Avoid Travel: COVID Counseling Center for States Before Festivals Canada: Canada has also withdrawn the ban on commercial passenger flights from India and the first flight to Toronto from Delhi was launched on 22 September. Air passengers traveling from Delhi must keep an RT-PCR report for a test done 18 hours before boarding time. Flights to Canada resumed after four months. Read also – Amit Shah Inaugurates Srinagar-Sharjah International Flight, Says Movement Will Help Boost Tourism Turkey: The Turkish Embassy has recently exempted fully vaccinated Indians from mandatory 14-day quarantine upon arrival. Italy: Italy has also announced that Indians who are vaccinated with Covishield are eligible for the Green Pass and are eligible to travel. United Arab Emirates: Most importantly, the UAE (UAE) said it has facilitated travel guides and COVID protocols for travelers from India ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai. Thailand: Last month, Thailand had opened its doors to Indian travelers under the “Phuket sandbox” program. However, Indians are not included in the list of quarantined visitors. For the time being, Indian travelers will have to go through quarantine upon their arrival in the country. Singapore: On Saturday, Singapore announced the removal of India and five other South Asian countries from its travel restriction list as the island state continues to adjust border measures in response to the global Covid-19 situation. Now Indian travelers with a 14-day travel history to Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be allowed to enter or pass through Singapore from Wednesday. United Kingdom: The UK government has also lifted travel restrictions for Indian travelers. However, Covishield produced by Bharat Biotech Serum Institute and Covaxin are not recognized locally. Germany: Germany has also lifted the entry ban for Indian travelers and reclassified India to “Covid Zones”, from the highest level of travel restriction to “virus variant zones”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.india.com/travel/articles/international-travel-latest-news-today-24-october-2021-indian-tourists-can-fly-to-these-countries-without-restrictions-full-list-here-us-uk-singapore-uae-thailand-5066779/

