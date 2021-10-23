Matildas beat Brazil 3-1 in the opening of the international friendly in Sydney

Matilda coach Tony Gustavsson was able to close out his first game on Australian soil with a 3-1 win over Brazil, thanks to a second-half team from Emily van Egmond at Western Sydney Stadium.

Main points: Matildas scored through Clare Polkinghorne, Mary Fowler and Emily van Egmond

Matildas scored through Clare Polkinghorne, Mary Fowler and Emily van Egmond Adriana secured Brazil their only goal in the match

Adriana secured Brazil their only goal in the match The two sides meet again on Tuesday evening

Van Egmond scored a goal in her return to the colors of Matilda to win the victory in the 80th minute, having former teammate Mary Fowler for a score in the second half.

Clare Polkinghorne had opened the scoring for the home team just before the first half in the first of two friendlies against Brazil.

Adriana found the net for Brazil’s only goal of the night in the 68th minute.

Matildas were playing their first game in Australia since the start of 2020.

They had their first chance of scoring 10 minutes in the race when a flick behind the Brazilian defense fell on Tameka Yallop’s path to the edge of the box.

Yallop lost the case and ended up colliding with Brazilian goalkeeper Leticia, who was allowed to play after receiving attention from medical staff.

As Matildas continued to win the ball high on the field, their problems reappeared on defense.

Stiffness in the back has been an issue under Gustavsson and whenever Matildaslost took possession, the space opened up to visitors.

Giovanna Quieroz looked to catch one through the ball and, if it were not for the cynical foul by Alanna Kennedy, the Brazilians could have been far away.

Kennedy, who surrendered to the captain’s armband in her 100th game for Matildas, was given a yellow card as Brazil continued to investigate Matilda’s defense.

Matildas were able to fight back control of the first half, with the final pressure it showed for Brazil in the 38th minute.

A penalty kick just outside the penalty area was the platform Australia needed, with a superb goal by Steph Catley found by Sam Kerr.

A header by Kerr pulled the ball into Polkinghorne’s path, which led home from close range.

Clare Polkinghorne was the first to take Matildas to the table at the end of the first half. ( Getty Images: Mark Kolbe )

After the break of the first half, Matildas briefly went out with Adriana able to try out Lydia Williams.

Van Egmond had a similar moment on the other side, before swimming in a well-weighted cross for Fowler to head in Australia’s second in the 66th minute.

However, the Australian celebrations for Fowler’s goal came to a halt, and it was the turn of a tough portion of the Brazilian fans to cheer.

Kennedy stumbled into the moisture as he tried to play from behind, with the beneficiary Adriana.

With a sharp turn, the Brazilian entered the goal and made no mistake this time to send the ball flying beyond Williams.

Mary Fowler (left) scored Matilda’s second goal against Brazil. ( Getty: Cameron Spencer )

Brazil coach Pia Sundhage sent the experienced duo of Marta and Debinha with 20 minutes left, but it was van Egmond who proved the difference.

Catley turned the ball around through van Egmond able to lead home from 12 yards out to put the score without a doubt.

The two sides will meet again at Sydney West Stadium on Tuesday evening.

AAP / ABC