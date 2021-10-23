



University of Hawaii made competitive history in Autonomous Indy Challenge competition – the first ever event of autonomous racing cars. Team, whoops P THER T Racing technicians, achieved some of his fastest speeds, however, did not complete the time trials and did not qualify for the final round and a $ 1 million top prize chance. TUM Autonomous Motorsport from Germany won the final round shooting and $ 1 million. Nine teams representing 21 universities in nine countries qualified for the competition on October 23 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, home of the Indianapolis 500. Generating P THER T to perform high speeds, tactical decisions The Indy Autonomous Challenge is similar to other car racing races, without the need for anyone behind the wheel. The driver is replaced with an array of sensors that act as the vehicle’s eyes and ears and a powerful computer to perform the many road planning, tactical and strategic decisions needed to ensure maximum performance from the vehicle. The system is an example of artificial intelligence, which requires engineers to create algorithms to program the machine to generate human-like behaviors and interpret complex sensor data. whoops P THER T Racing Tech was created through a whoops Maui College spring 2020 course on autonomous vehicle technology. Gary Passon, the course instructor, joined him whoops Mnoas College of Engineering to provide additional expertise and give students a hands-on learning experience. whoops Assistant Professors of Maui College Elisabeth Dubuit AND Mark Hoffman, whoops Mnoa Assistant Professor Zhuoyuan song, Battista, Spring 2021 Mechanical engineering aluminum Daryll Suyat, junior mechanical engineering Lillian Shibata, and private sector partners, as well as experts and students from the University of California, Berkeley and the University of California, San Diego, have all played a major role in the team. E whoops P THER T The Racing Tech team is supported by several local and other industry corporations, including the Maui Robotic Vehicle Association, St. With Anthony School STEM program, VectorAero SH.PK , The New Eagle SH.PK , ADLINK , Luxonis, PointOneNav, Emlid, RockWestComposites and others. For more, visit whoops P THER T Racing Techs Twitter pagewith This work is an example of whoops Mnoas the purposes of Increasing student success ( PDF ) and Excellence in Research: Advancing the Research Enterprise and Creative Work ( PDF ), two of the four goals identified in Strategic Plan 2015–25 ( PDF ), updated in December 2020. – From Marc Arakaki

