Ski resorts in Canada prepare for job shortages this winter amid visa delays – National

Canadian ski resorts that rely heavily on international workers are setting themselves up for a lack of work this winter as the visa approval process by the federal government slows down.

With the reopening of international borders for vaccinated travelers and vaccine passports allowing for increased guest capacity, Paul Pinchbeck, CEO of Ski Canada, said the upcoming ski season is “creating an enigma” for resorts across the country. .

“We have significant demand for our products, which is illustrated by early season travel bookings and past season sales, but we have thousands of employees across the country and this will hamper our ability to deliver their services. this year, “he said. “The magnitude of this cannot be underestimated.”

Michael Ballingall, senior vice president at White White Ski Resort in Kelowna, BC, said about 60 percent of his staff members were international workers on a two-year Canada International Experience visa prior to the pandemic.

He said the resort normally has an influx of seasonal employee applications in the fall, but the pandemic is making it difficult for people to obtain work visas. The resort is currently at 45 per cent of its staff capacity and Ballingall said secondary services, such as hospitality, will suffer if nothing changes.

Irish visa applicant Lili Minah has already been offered a bartender job at one of the Mooney Supply Group’s three restaurants in Big White Village and hopes to receive a response from Immigration Canada prior to her flight to British Columbia on November 20th.

“If they do not make me an invitation to apply for a visa by then, I think it will be just a holiday,” she said.

Anna Mooney, who provided the service to Minah, said 60 per cent of their staff are usually visa holders. She said her restaurants are short of about 50 employees going to the season and three staff members have already chosen to return home because the visa process took too long.

















“Tourism has been hit so hard by COVID and having a second year out of it means some people will not be able to withstand the storm,” she said. “It’s not just in the ski industry, it’s tourism in general. As the borders open, there will be more people visiting, but we do not have the manpower to take care of them. “

Ballingall said only a small number of visas are being processed, while permits for those allowed to work last year are expiring, leaving both workers and resorts in oblivion.

“When the pandemic hit, many (international workers) still had their visas, so they could work for us last year,” he said. “This year, most of those people are still in the country, but their visas have expired, so we are lobbying the government to return visas again because everyone in the industry is in a similar boat.”

Gemma Nicolle, 30, has worked two winters at retail in Big White, and hopes her work visa will be reinstated in time for the ski season.

“I will start working again very soon to be able to stay here, so around the end of November, if nothing improves, I will probably have to go home,” she said.

Ballingall said the Canadian Western Ski Association and the Canadian Ski Council have teamed up with Big White to hire a lobbying firm to persuade the government to reinstate expired visas.

“We need more people and we are asking the government to help us regain our businesses, but also to provide recovery for Canadian tourism in general,” Pinchbeck said.

“Last year, we did not have this obvious need because we were heading towards different waves of COVID and expecting to have reduced operations. This year, we have proven that this is an industry that can function safely. and responsible and because governments know so much more about this virus and its transmission now, we are confident that we will need those people to increase services. ”

















Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada said in an email that international travel and ongoing border restrictions, limited operational capacity overseas and the inability of customers to obtain documentation due to the pandemic have created barriers to processing, which it says impedes its ability to finalize applications, creating delays that are beyond its control.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, the IRCC has prioritized applications from workers in essential occupations in agriculture and health care, where work is most needed to protect the health of Canadians and ensure an adequate food supply,” the department said.

While it said it is concentrating resources on relocating Afghan refugees through existing programs, there has been no pause in processing other lines of business, including international experience in Canada, the department said.

“Despite these efforts, we know that some applicants have experienced considerable waiting times with the processing of their applications. We continue to work as much as possible to reduce the overall processing time. “

Ballingall said the Big White administration is not yet in a panic. He said he hopes to lure Canadian workers this winter as the Recovery Benefit in Canada ends.

“We will start panicking around November 1 if nothing changes because there are not only Canadians in the pool now to please the industry. Something has to be given.”