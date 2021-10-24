International student-athletes navigate the new world at St. Louis University. Josephs

Adapting to college and athletics is difficult for any American student-athlete, but international student-athletes have an even more arduous process of finding a new home away from home.

Unlike athletes recruited in the United States, most international athletes do not have the opportunity to visit campus and experience the college environment before they arrive. Australian and young football midfielder James Fletcher had to believe that St. Joe was the place for him, just from the pictures and word of mouth. His trip to Philadelphia was 21 hours by plane.

Before I came, I could not see the school. I did not get a feeling for him. So coming there I did not know anyone, and that is a difficult thing, said Fletcher. I had no one to relate to my situation. So, once I got close to everyone, it definitely made it easier.

Graduate student and midfielder Omry Perel cited relationships beyond just the football team that have made his passage to America easier. Perel traveled nearly 6,000 miles from Ramat Gan, Israel, to play for the Hawks this season.

We have a good relationship with other teams like women soccer, baseball and ice hockey. So we know each other and we support each other, Perel said. E [student-athlete advisers] I am always there when I have something. They help me and guide me and give me good advice, in order to ensure that I feel safe and calm.

Another important person responsible for making Fletcher and Perel feel welcome in America is men soccer coach Don DAmbra.

We do a lot of things related to the team and things about team building, and a lot of conversations and meetings talking to the players and getting to know them, DAmbra said.

This off-field time is crucial to creating chemistry on the field, and DAmbra can see the differences once the team comes together.

Some of the results that did not go our way [early in the season,] I think they would surely have gone our way now because they were just shouting so much better, DAmbra said.

International athletes also have to adapt to the sport itself. Initial goalkeeper Sara Nilssen Kilen had to make some adjustments from the game she was used to nearly 4,000 miles away in Oslo, Norway.

I feel like the players here are stronger, faster and more physical, said Nilssen Kilen.

For Fletcher, the biggest change was actually the weather in Philadelphia.

I got used to the heat in Australia; it ‘s like a very dry heat. So coming here during the summer, it was wet. I did not expect this. It was hard to breathe when you entered for the pre-season and 90 and 85 wet, Fletcher said.

In the spring of 2020, the pandemic added another hurdle. This made the recruitment process difficult for international athletes, who also had to be thrown back and forth from their place on Hawk Hill.

It was very difficult for me to take a return flight [in fall 2020]He had to write a letter to the School [Australian] the government to please me, get me out, Fletcher said. But then coming back, it was almost like getting back to normal. I could walk around, I could go shopping or I could go by train.

These daily activities were not allowed in Australia, due to stricter quarantine restrictions.

For Nilssen Kilen, COVID-19 is why she is considered a first-year law student, even though most 20-year-olds are in their second year of eligibility.

I had to come last year, but I had to postpone a year because of COVID, said Nilssen Kilen. “It was a scary time, but I think it ‘s the same in Norway. COVID is COVID there, so I liked it [come to the U.S.]with

Finding a player on the other side of the globe requires more effort than finding someone in nearby towns and cities. Nilssen Kilen connected with CSUSA (US College Scholarships) to find Hawk Hill.

I met with a recruitment company in Norway that helps athletes who want to travel to states and play football or other sports as well, said Nilssen Kilen. I basically got a recruiter, and made a keynote video and then he had contacts and then sent him to different schools.

Top trainers work with CSUSA and other agencies to find this hidden talent. However, they can not rely solely on word of mouth or a pronounced scroll. DAmbra has to work overtime watching the current game movie to see if these players are suitable for his team.

[For Perel,] we like his highlights and now the next step will be to take a good look at the full cassettes of the game, said DAmbra. Then you can really get a feeling like, okay, here are his strengths, here his weaknesses, here is his level of work. You can see a lot and see, it’s just too much time.

Those extra hours are being paid on the field after Perel collected three points in the Hawks’ win over Duquesne recently.

Life across the globe was scary at first, but Fletcher has a new perspective as a high school student.

When I came, I was very stressed and wanted to get in and have an impact right away, Fletcher said. [Now] I just like to relax a bit and enjoy it a little more.