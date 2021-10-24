Russian and Chinese warships conduct first joint patrols in the Pacific Ocean to ‘maintain peace and stability’





Russian and Chinese warships have kept their first joint patrols in the western Pacific. Main points: Beijing and Moscow hold a second series of exercises in October

Beijing and Moscow hold a second series of exercises in October Japan says a group of 10 ships from the two nations sailed through the Tsugaru Strait

Japan says a group of 10 ships from the two nations sailed through the Tsugaru Strait Patrols are maintaining “peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region”, according to the Russian Defense Ministry Russia’s defense ministry issued a statement Saturday saying the exercises between the two nations took place between October 17th and 23rd. Moscow and Beijing had organized naval cooperation exercises in the Sea of ​​Japan earlier in October. They have cultivated closer military and diplomatic ties in recent years at a time when their relations with the West have deteriorated. Naval maneuvers have been closely watched from Japan. Ships from Russia and Chinapassed through the Tsugaru Strait, near Japan. ( Reuters: Russian Ministry of Defense ) She said earlier this week that a group of 10 ships from China and Russia sailed through the Tsugaru Strait dividing Japan’s main island and its northern island of Hokkaido. The battle of global superpowers China is a great power and wants to be treated as such. Clearly it is clear that it is not a democracy, but that does not mean that its establishment is not legitimate. So what do we do about it? Read more This was confirmed by the Russian Ministry of Defense. “The group of ships crossed the Tsugaru Strait for the first time as part of the patrol,” the ministry said in a statement. The area is considered as international waters. “The tasks of the patrols were to demonstrate the Russian and Chinese state flags, to maintain peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region, and to guard the subjects of the two countries’ maritime economic activities,” the ministry added. In May, Russian President Vladimir Putinsaid said Moscow-Beijing relations had reached “the highest level in history” in a video conference with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. Putin and Xi have developed increasingly close ties, based in part on their shared identities as autocratic leaders who suppress all political opposition. Reuters / ABC

