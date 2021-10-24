Concessionaires seek to fill thousands of open positions at Denver International Airport – CBS Denver





DENVER (CBS) – Denver International Airport CEO Phil Washington knows how important concessions are to the airport and passengers from Colorado and around the world. In his meeting with the media on Friday, he said: “My daughter used to say to me, ‘Hey listen, when I go to the airport there are two things I’m looking for; bathroom and somewhere to eat. ‘” With the recent influx of passengers, the demand for that sector has become even greater. “More passengers are asking us to open up and stay open longer on the concession side,” says Washington. There is only one problem; just like the airport itself, concessionaires providing food and services to passengers have a shortage of workers. That’s why Dennis Deslongchamp, owner of A Certified ACDBE Company, hosted a concession job fair at Empower Field on Saturday. He hoped to find workers. He says companies are in dire need now because their workforce was sent home during the pandemic peak, and there are a number of job vacancies. “Every position is unique. “We are looking for 1,000 employees at the airport now,” he said. However, the crowds did not show up as anticipated despite all the openings the companies were looking to fill. “It has been slow but steady. We definitely want more people to come down. We are hiring in the country today, “says Deslongchamp. Employers are offering everything from health insurance and paid time up to 401K to lure candidates, because the sooner companies do those hires, the sooner they and the airport can pull back from the COVID downturn. “We’re at the airport with open arms waiting for you to come back,” says Deslongchamp. If you missed the job fair but are interested in an airport job you can visit jobs.flydenver.com to view open positions.

