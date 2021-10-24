The UN chief on nuclear weapons oversight says monitoring Iran is no longer untouched.

WASHINGTON The head of the UN nuclear watchdog says his monitoring program in Iran is no longer intact as Tehran rejects requests to repair cameras at a key facility, creating the possibility that the world will never be able to rebuild the view of what the Iranians have done Me

In an interview with NBC News, International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi says he was unable to establish the kind of direct communication with the Iranian government he had before the election of a tough new government by President Ebrahim Raisi in June.

I have never spoken to the new foreign minister, says Grossi. I hope I will have the opportunity to meet with him soon because it is very important so when there is a problem, when there is a misunderstanding, when there is a disagreement, we can talk about it. I had it before, and I would assume it would be the normal thing. Grossi spoke during a visit to Washington as the fate of Iran’s nuclear deal is in balance, with world powers urgently urging Iran to return to negotiations to restore the deal, and the US says time is running out.

Although Grossi says there was no indication that Iran is currently vying for a bomb, he says the world does not need to look further than North Korea to understand what is at stake. IAEA inspectors were expelled from North Korea, also known as the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, in 2009, and the country is now believed to have dozens of nuclear warheads.

The KPRK case should remind us of what can happen if diplomatic efforts go wrong, Grossi says. It is a clear example, an indicator, a beacon. If diplomacy fails, you could face a situation that would have major political impact in the Middle East and beyond.

Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, southeast of Bushehr, Iran, on October 8, 2021. Iranian Presidency / AFP – Getty Images file

The 2015 Iran nuclear deal, reached by Iran, world powers and the US under former President Barack Obama, imposed significant restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for relief from sanctions. Former President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the deal in 2018 and reinstated harsh sanctions, leading Iran to drop many of its commitments under the deal and enrich uranium to 60 percent purity-close weapons.

The Biden administration and European partners want to restore the deal, but after six rounds of talks, negotiations have stalled following the Raisis election. Now the United States and Israel are talking more openly about a widely perceived Plan B that means a military option to halt Iran’s nuclear program if diplomacy fails.

We are prepared to look at other options if Iran does not change course, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said this month during a joint presentation with senior Israeli diplomat.

Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not respond to a request for comment. Iran has always claimed that its nuclear program is for peaceful civilian purposes.

Earlier this year, after Iran banned allowing IAEA inspectors to conduct early inspections required under the 2015 agreement, Grossi brokered a ban agreement in which Iran would allow IAEA cameras to continue to function. That way if the agreement, known as the JCPOA, was reverted, global nations could unite what had happened during the period when it ended.

Grossi says Iran has allowed the IAEA to access most of its cameras to serve them with new batteries and memory cards, with one notable exception: A facility on the outskirts of Tehran that produces centrifugal parts and damaged in June in what Iran said was an act. sabotage by Israel. Iran has cited its ongoing investigation into the attack on denying IAEA access to the country, Grossi says.

Without that approach, the IAEA monitoring and verification program in Iran is no longer intact, Grossi says.

It has not paralyzed what we are doing there, but the damage that has been done, with a potential that we may not be able to rebuild the figure, merging parts of the figure, says Grossi. If and when the JCPOA will resume, I know that for JCPOA partners to come back to an agreement, they will need to know where they are putting their feet.

As North Korea boosts its nuclear arsenal and tests new weapons, including a ballistic missile believed to have been launched by a submarine, Grossi seemed optimistic that diplomacy with Pyongyang could eventually resume. He says he and Blinken, who met with Grossi during his visit to Washington, discussed the possibility of trying to re-engage.

So there will be an opportunity to get back there with our inspectors, Grossi says, though he adds that it is impossible to know now whether the goal would be partial or complete denuclearization given that the North already has nuclear weapons. .

He says that given the proliferation of countries in North Korea, the widespread nuclear program, establishing an inspection regime would be much more difficult than in Iran.

It would be a very big effort, says Grossi.