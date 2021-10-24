International
Democrats try to finalize better-built agreement – National and International News – FRI 22Okt2021 –
Democrats are trying to finalize the Build Back Better deal. Why is it so difficult to get into nursing school? Biden: US will defend Taiwan against China.
NATIONAL NEWS
Democrats are trying to finalize the Build Back Better deal
After weeks of fighting over the size and details of the once $ 3.5 trillion Build Back Better package, the price and scope of the plan have been slashed to reassure a handful of Senate senators.
President Biden hopes an agreement will be finalized by the end of the week for voting later in the fall. Biden hoped the details, and especially the provisions on climate change mitigation, would be revealed before the COP26 global climate conference.
What is on the bill and what is cut?
Social expenses
The total price has dropped from $ 3.5 trillion to $ 2 trillion. This means that the wide range of social spending on health care, childcare, housing and education needs to be reduced. Of these advantages, some have been eliminated while others have been significantly reduced.
- A provision to fund two years of free community college has been completely overturned.
- Another provision to extend the new Child Tax Credit scheme for four years will now extend the program by only one year.
- Plans to expand Medicare coverage for dental care, hearing and vision are also unlikely to make the final cut. There is hope that at least one of these types of coverage will pass it.
- Democrats remain hopeful of lowering the Medicare qualifying age somewhat, but the details are vague.
- A plan to guarantee 12 weeks paid family vacation now seems to be limited to 4 weeks.
- A proposal for universal pre-K proposals seems certain for now.
- Affordable housing provisions are still under debate.
- A provision that would have allowed Medicare and Medicaid to bargain with pharmaceutical companies to lower the prices of prescription drugs is likely to be cut. This cost-saving measure was cut short with the insistence of “moderate” Kyrsten Cinema, which has received at least $ 750,000 in campaign donations from Big Pharma and private healthcare lobbieswith
Climate change
In addition to net social security spending, the rest of Biden’s plan consisted of plans to make the necessary carbon emissions cuts in the country. These plans have also been drastically cut, especially as they pertained to the power generation sector.
The best plan to rebuild originally included carrots and financial sticks to encourage utility companies to reduce their use of fossil fuels. Negotiators have cut this provision to appease West Virginia “moderate” Joe Manchin. Manchin owns shares worth millions of dollars in a coal broker he founded. He is also the # 1 recipient of Senate donations from energy sector lobbyists.
Corporate and property taxes
Manchin and Cinema have also opposed changes to Trump’s 2017 tax cuts, which were a major part of the payment for the plan. The 2017 cuts benefited mainly Americans and wealthy corporations. The Build Back Better plan proposed raising corporate taxes from the current 21% to 25%. The veto by Manchin and Cinema has left Democrats trying to find alternative means of paying the bill.
An alternative proposal is a tax specifically aimed at capital gains for billionaires. But it is unclear whether this will be enough to close the remaining hole in the budget by excluding corporate tax increases.
Click here for the full story (opens in new tab).
Amidst the lack of nursing, applicants have trouble getting into nursing school
The lack of nursing in the US has worsened significantly in the last year. Hospitals are now hiring nurses before they have finished nursing school. That’s if an aspiring nurse can get even that far.
Nursing schools across the country often have hundreds of applicants for each country available in their educational programs. This is partly because there is a lack of instructors for these programs. To learn nursing, an instructor must have a master’s or Ph.D, which can cost to get. And nursing instructors often do only half of what a hospital nurse does.
Click here for the full story (opens in new tab).
INTERNATIONAL NEWS
Biden says the US will defend Taiwan if China attacks
Military tensions between Taiwan and mainland China have risen steadily in recent months. Recently, Chinese fighter jets performed hundreds of flights to the Taiwan Strait that separates the island of Taiwan from the mainland. The conflict is threatening to create a representative war between China and the West.
After the recent flights, President Biden told the press that he had talked to Chinese leader Xi Jinping and conveyed that both sides had agreed to abide by the “Taiwan agreement”. This referred to a long-standing US policy to respect the status quo in Taiwan, provided China did not take any military action against the island. These policies require the US to help Taiwan defend itself.
In a marked departure from this policy, Biden now says the US will defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion. His statement prompted a warning from Beijing to avoid sending “wrong signals”. Beijing has long argued that Taiwan’s eventual reunification with the continent is non-negotiable and that any foreign intervention is a violation of China’s sovereignty.
Click here for the full story (opens in new tab).
Tags: Big Pharma, childcare, China, climate change, corruption, Education, fossil fuels, healthcare, housing, international news, Joe Manchin, Kyrsten Cinema, lobbyists, national news, New Albany MS, Mississippi Northeast news , nursing school, nursing shortage, President Joe Biden, Taiwan, american news, world news
Sources
2/ https://www.nemiss.news/democrats-scramble-to-finalize-build-back-better-deal-national-international-news-fri-22oct2021/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]