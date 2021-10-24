Democrats try to finalize better-built agreement – National and International News – FRI 22Okt2021

Democrats are trying to finalize the Build Back Better deal. Why is it so difficult to get into nursing school? Biden: US will defend Taiwan against China.

NATIONAL NEWS

Democrats are trying to finalize the Build Back Better deal

After weeks of fighting over the size and details of the once $ 3.5 trillion Build Back Better package, the price and scope of the plan have been slashed to reassure a handful of Senate senators.

President Biden hopes an agreement will be finalized by the end of the week for voting later in the fall. Biden hoped the details, and especially the provisions on climate change mitigation, would be revealed before the COP26 global climate conference.

What is on the bill and what is cut?

Social expenses

The total price has dropped from $ 3.5 trillion to $ 2 trillion. This means that the wide range of social spending on health care, childcare, housing and education needs to be reduced. Of these advantages, some have been eliminated while others have been significantly reduced.

A provision to fund two years of free community college has been completely overturned. Another provision to extend the new Child Tax Credit scheme for four years will now extend the program by only one year. Plans to expand Medicare coverage for dental care, hearing and vision are also unlikely to make the final cut. There is hope that at least one of these types of coverage will pass it. Democrats remain hopeful of lowering the Medicare qualifying age somewhat, but the details are vague. A plan to guarantee 12 weeks paid family vacation now seems to be limited to 4 weeks. A proposal for universal pre-K proposals seems certain for now. Affordable housing provisions are still under debate. Kyrsten Cinema, which has received at least $ 750,000 in campaign donations from Big Pharma and private healthcare lobbies A provision that would have allowed Medicare and Medicaid to bargain with pharmaceutical companies to lower the prices of prescription drugs is likely to be cut. This cost-saving measure was cut short with the insistence of “moderate”with

Climate change

In addition to net social security spending, the rest of Biden’s plan consisted of plans to make the necessary carbon emissions cuts in the country. These plans have also been drastically cut, especially as they pertained to the power generation sector.

The best plan to rebuild originally included carrots and financial sticks to encourage utility companies to reduce their use of fossil fuels. Negotiators have cut this provision to appease West Virginia “moderate” Joe Manchin. Manchin owns shares worth millions of dollars in a coal broker he founded. He is also the # 1 recipient of Senate donations from energy sector lobbyists.

Corporate and property taxes

Manchin and Cinema have also opposed changes to Trump’s 2017 tax cuts, which were a major part of the payment for the plan. The 2017 cuts benefited mainly Americans and wealthy corporations. The Build Back Better plan proposed raising corporate taxes from the current 21% to 25%. The veto by Manchin and Cinema has left Democrats trying to find alternative means of paying the bill.

An alternative proposal is a tax specifically aimed at capital gains for billionaires. But it is unclear whether this will be enough to close the remaining hole in the budget by excluding corporate tax increases.

Amidst the lack of nursing, applicants have trouble getting into nursing school

The lack of nursing in the US has worsened significantly in the last year. Hospitals are now hiring nurses before they have finished nursing school. That’s if an aspiring nurse can get even that far.

Nursing schools across the country often have hundreds of applicants for each country available in their educational programs. This is partly because there is a lack of instructors for these programs. To learn nursing, an instructor must have a master’s or Ph.D, which can cost to get. And nursing instructors often do only half of what a hospital nurse does.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS

Biden says the US will defend Taiwan if China attacks

Military tensions between Taiwan and mainland China have risen steadily in recent months. Recently, Chinese fighter jets performed hundreds of flights to the Taiwan Strait that separates the island of Taiwan from the mainland. The conflict is threatening to create a representative war between China and the West.

After the recent flights, President Biden told the press that he had talked to Chinese leader Xi Jinping and conveyed that both sides had agreed to abide by the “Taiwan agreement”. This referred to a long-standing US policy to respect the status quo in Taiwan, provided China did not take any military action against the island. These policies require the US to help Taiwan defend itself.

In a marked departure from this policy, Biden now says the US will defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion. His statement prompted a warning from Beijing to avoid sending “wrong signals”. Beijing has long argued that Taiwan’s eventual reunification with the continent is non-negotiable and that any foreign intervention is a violation of China’s sovereignty.

