Israel will welcome fully vaccinated international travelers from November 1, Israel

The Government of Israel has announced plans to welcome fully vaccinated tourists abroad from November 1, 2021. According to a plan drawn up by the office of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the Ministries of Tourism and Health, the country will allow fully vaccinated tourists to enter and explore the place.

Until now, those tourists fully inoculated with the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Sinovac, or Sinopharm vaccines will only be allowed to enter the country. Also those who have recently recovered from COVID-19 will also be allowed to enter the country if they had received a booster dose of a WHO approved vaccine.

But the government also clarified that tourists from red list countries (high levels of infection) will not be allowed to enter. Also tourists will not be allowed from those countries that are facing an explosion of the new variant AY4.2. Health officials informed that on Thursday five cases of AY4.2 were reported in Israel which is a worrying cause.

The Prime Minister’s Office said the plan, which has yet to be approved, could be updated in line with the development and identification of new variants.

The new variant has recently been discovered in several Eastern European countries and the United Kingdom. On Wednesday, the first case of the new variant was also identified in the United States by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

