Prince Charles warns of a narrow window to face climate change

/ Updated: October 23, 2021 / 09:10 am EDT FILE – In this photo from October 19, 2021, Prince Charles of Britain greets guests at a reception for the Global Investment Summit in Windsor Castle, Windsor, England. Prince Charles issued a warning to the world the day before leaders gathered in the UK for the crucial United Nations climate talks, saying there is a narrow window to address the global warning. (AP Photo / Grant Alastair, Pool)

LONDON (AP) Prince Charles issued a warning to the world days before leaders gather in the UK for crucial United Nations climate talks, saying there is a narrow window to address the global warning. The heir to the British throne said on Saturday that the summit, which starts on October 31 in Glasgow, showed that after a very long time, climate change and the loss of biodiversity are finally a priority for the world. In a message posted to the Saudi Green Initiative Forum, Charles, a 72-year-old senior environmentalist, said the coronavirus pandemic has highlighted that human health, planetary health and economic health are inextricably linked. We now have a dangerously narrow window in which we can accelerate a green recovery, laying the foundations for a sustainable future, he said. Saudi Arabia, one of the world’s largest oil producers, says it aims to achieve zero-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2060. China and Russia have set the same zero-zero date, while the United States, the European Union and Britain are aiming for 2050. Representatives from around 200 countries will gather in Scotland at the end of the month for the bi-weekly UN climate conference, known as COP26. Organizers say it is one of the last chances to turn down promises of carbon offsets that could keep global warming within manageable limits. Alok Sharma, the British official who served as president of COP26, said getting countries to do enough to keep warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, the goal agreed at a summit in Paris in 2015 would be really hard. Current emission reduction commitments are not enough, and key pollutants including China and India have not yet presented new carbon reduction plans for the next decade. It was brilliant, what they did in Paris, it was a framework agreement, (but) a lot of detailed rules were left for the future, Sharma told The Guardian newspaper. The question is whether or not countries in Glasgow are ready to go ahead and commit to consensus on keeping 1.5C alive, there will be challenges. ___ Follow the AP climate coverage at http://apnews.com/hub/climate

