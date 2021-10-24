The transgender council member is likely first in Washington

A crowd is pouring into a parking lot on Broadway in Aberdeen.

People at the stalls are eating homemade goods. There are rainbow flags. Tweens with paint work-kitchen sink. Old people and carts. Everyone is cheering for the crawler performers crawling between the rows of canvas chairs.

Compared to big city pride events, this is small but so meaningful in places where being weird is not always easy.

City councilor Tiesa Meskis is shining on her lace-up shirt and purple mascara. She and her husband, Julie Meskis, are putting handmade creams and essential oils on a table. It has been a side business for six years.

“This is our first appealing show,” she said i tha Public Radio KNKX with a smile.

Tiesa Meskis is polite. You would not know it, but it had a wild summer that culminated with an international news that got ugly. But that is not why we were talking.

When I first heard about Meskis, I did not know there was a trans woman politician in Washington. I signed up with the LGBTQ Victory Fund, and it turns out they hadn’t even heard of another one. Meskis is the first Washington transgender official we know of.

I discovered this in her bed. Her eyes widened.

I thought there should be at least one or two more, she said. Kind is kind of stunning.

Large, crisp northwestern cities like Seattle and Olympia have a reputation for achieving affordable health care and safety, which appeals to transgender people.

But Aberdeen is not like that at all. Rural, coastal and conservative in comparison.

Small small, a 10-minute drive from end to end, with one-way traffic to the main attraction. It has strong roots. Cutting and fishing built this place and Aberdeens never recovered from the explosion of those industries. Some here proudly feel their roots in the roots of the pioneers. Others would leave if they had money.

Meskis is not from Aberdeen. She grew up in Santa Cruz, California, a bewildered Catholic child who found liberation and companionship through the bold and daring weirdness of the Rocky Horror Photo Show. For decades, fear kept her in the closet, but about two years ago she started experimenting with her public presentation using delicate makeup, lingerie and long hair.

After a while, people started wondering if she was passing. Shed told them she was not quite willing to accept it, a hungry feeling weighing on her.

Until July, she just could not wait.

Meskis was more than a year and a half in her term on the city council when she came out. It was a bit of a non-event. The local newspaper, The Daily World, did not cover it as an independent story.

Walking through Aberdeen, people were familiar with Meskis, but said her exit was not a big deal around the city.

I met locals David Jackson and Albert Cummings outside Key Bank. They said people here think about their business.

Cummings, who is Black, recalled when he moved to Aberdeen more than 25 years ago.

When I first got here, I met a lot of people who were racial, he said. And I mean racial. But now that I have been here for so long, we are all doing well.

Meskis’s appearance may have changed, but her policy has not changed. She was selected for bread and butter issues like roads, police staff and budgeting.

Her number one issue is building a field to pull Aberdeen out of a flood, which she says drives out investments. If you spend enough money to renovate a home or business, the Federal Emergency Management Agency is involved. It’s a nightmare, she said.

She described Aberdeen as a city looking for his new venture.

It has been destroyed and has not functioned as well for several years, she said. And we have this kind of old-school rival trying to keep things in the past and revive that old-school cutting and fishing nature. The rest of us will go, No! We must move forward! We were a city a little at odds with ourselves sometimes.

Political races with transgender candidates, even small ones, can make national news, but only when there is conflict. Casual, straightforward and straightforward stay in Aberdeen can explain why no one has heard of it.

And why everything was quiet until Meskis heard about a transphobic sign posted in The Sucher & Sons Star Wars store.

It said, if you have a d-you are not a chick, said Meskis.

She’s not sure if the sign had anything to do with it, but it hurt the same. She marched to the store with her wife, who filmed an interaction with owner Don Sucher. Became personal with Sugar asking: Do you know how many people you are ashamed of in the town hall?

In the days after the video went viral, activists planned to protest in the store, but were canceled when far-right Proud Boys from Oregon announced they would take part in a counter-protest. Several dozen Sucher supporters showed up. The Daily World wrote that hundreds more came to buy Star Wars memorabilia.

Meskis stayed out of it, but people in Aberdeen and around the world started harassing her online. Some conservatives claimed that deceived people turned down to vote for him.

All of a sudden, her identity mattered. Lots. Meskis felt angry, hurt, and who was distracted by what he wanted to do.

My goal was not to deceive anyone, you know, she said. When I ran for the post, I ran according to my ideals and they are still my ideals. Your gender identity, your sexuality, I do not think should be a determining factor whether or not you are suitable to fill a position within the government.

Two months have passed and the internet harassment has stopped. In the appealing show, queer people said Aberdeen is getting better, though it is still behind time in LGBTQ issues.

Ashton Lanning is a transgender person who was ruthlessly bullied in high school and high school.

If I were to be more, or less passerby, and work regular jobs, I would be drunk. And there are many really good allies here. I will not go to my community. They are half the reason I am still here.

In Meskis, he feels he has someone on his side. Considering what she experienced, her historic status made her open-eyed.

Meskis is proud that queer people here see something in her. But her goal was never to make a grandiose point about gender or social issues. It was economy and infrastructure.

And finally, it is not transphobia, video or social media harassment that can drive her out of town, but the very issues she cares about.

Business with her wife Julie? They want a brick and mortar shop. The flood plain makes securing a home or business here almost impossible. It is not certain if the shell has the ability to run again.

If I was still in the area, I could run again, Meskis said. There is so much about Aberdeen that I like so much. I thought I was abandoning people if I left too soon.