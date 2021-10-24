Alligator heads, a BMW, jewelry: Auction includes leftover items at Pittsburgh International Airport

From stored alligator heads to new Christian Louboutin shoes, the two-year-old personal belongings left by passengers at Pittsburgh International Airport went up for auction on Saturday.

Hundreds of auction participants showed up at a heavy equipment garage at the airport to deliver lost, unsolicited and abandoned items from the lost and found airport at what is normally an annual event.

Last year, only about a dozen cars went up for auction at an event held online due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The auction returned on Saturday as a live, personal event.

“We’re happy with the turnout so far, especially because we didn’t have it last year,” said Matt Neistein, the airport’s communications manager. He estimated attendance at 800 to 1,000 people for the event with three extra hours. Another 300 people signed up to bid online.

More than 1,000 pieces of jewelry were on the auction block. But first-time bidder John Kennerly from Greensburg said he thought the auctioned jewelry was “too high”.

Instead, he turned his attention to whether he would compete in one of 10 abandoned cars that included a 2015 Mini-Cooper, a BMW, a minivan and several SUVs.

“Cars are intriguing to me,” Kennerly said. “How did they get there?”

Authority officials cannot explain, for sure, the circumstances behind the abandoned vehicles. Neistein offered several possible scenarios, including a traveler dying, being imprisoned, or simply not returning.

“We overturn every stone trying to find owners,” Neistein said.

Items on sale also included large pieces of equipment that the airport no longer uses.

The auction started at 10 a.m. Third-time auction participant David Norris of Clinton Township offered a snowplow as big as the fire truck he was standing by while discussing the bidding strategy with a friend.

All items purchased Saturday must be removed within seven days.

“I hope to get a screaming deal to use for my business,” said Norris, who had winning bids during previous airport auctions.

Norris said he was offering about $ 5,000 for the machines.

Items auctioned included rosaries, electronics, play equipment, Air Pods, sunglasses, clothing, utensils, a rice cooker, musical instruments, canes, yoga mats, Christmas decorations, laptops, clocks, and boxes and boxes with belts.

“We get a lot of them because they all remove the belts on the safety line,” Neistein said.

And for those alligator heads?

“We think they came from Florida,” Neistein said.

The auction was conducted by Joe R. Pyle Complete Auction and Realty Service. Proceeds from items not owned by the airport authority will benefit from the ACAA Charitable Foundation, which helps with the airport military hall, aviation scholarships, workforce development, and the Airport Art program.

Total past auctions have exceeded $ 175,000.

Returning auction fan Roger Boehm, 55, from McKeesport had already won nine of his bids by 11am

“It’s just fun – the offer – and it’s relatively cheap,” Boehm said.

Boehm said his biggest score on Saturday was his winning $ 400 bid for three iPads.

“I think it’s crazy,” Boehm said of the thousands of different items left behind by travelers. “I think they are in a hurry, maybe they have children and they are confused.”

Prior to the auction, the airport authority donated several boxes of items, including over-the-counter glasses, left for more than 30 days to the Pittsburgh Lions Club and Circles of Greater Pittsburgh, a non-profit organization that helps those living in poverty.

“It’s an opportunity to engage the community,” Neistein said, adding that the purpose of the event is to “sell it all.”