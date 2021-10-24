International
Alligator heads, a BMW, jewelry: Auction includes leftover items at Pittsburgh International Airport
From stored alligator heads to new Christian Louboutin shoes, the two-year-old personal belongings left by passengers at Pittsburgh International Airport went up for auction on Saturday.
Hundreds of auction participants showed up at a heavy equipment garage at the airport to deliver lost, unsolicited and abandoned items from the lost and found airport at what is normally an annual event.
Last year, only about a dozen cars went up for auction at an event held online due to the covid-19 pandemic.
The auction returned on Saturday as a live, personal event.
“We’re happy with the turnout so far, especially because we didn’t have it last year,” said Matt Neistein, the airport’s communications manager. He estimated attendance at 800 to 1,000 people for the event with three extra hours. Another 300 people signed up to bid online.
More than 1,000 pieces of jewelry were on the auction block. But first-time bidder John Kennerly from Greensburg said he thought the auctioned jewelry was “too high”.
Instead, he turned his attention to whether he would compete in one of 10 abandoned cars that included a 2015 Mini-Cooper, a BMW, a minivan and several SUVs.
“Cars are intriguing to me,” Kennerly said. “How did they get there?”
Authority officials cannot explain, for sure, the circumstances behind the abandoned vehicles. Neistein offered several possible scenarios, including a traveler dying, being imprisoned, or simply not returning.
“We overturn every stone trying to find owners,” Neistein said.
Items on sale also included large pieces of equipment that the airport no longer uses.
The auction started at 10 a.m. Third-time auction participant David Norris of Clinton Township offered a snowplow as big as the fire truck he was standing by while discussing the bidding strategy with a friend.
All items purchased Saturday must be removed within seven days.
“I hope to get a screaming deal to use for my business,” said Norris, who had winning bids during previous airport auctions.
Norris said he was offering about $ 5,000 for the machines.
Items auctioned included rosaries, electronics, play equipment, Air Pods, sunglasses, clothing, utensils, a rice cooker, musical instruments, canes, yoga mats, Christmas decorations, laptops, clocks, and boxes and boxes with belts.
“We get a lot of them because they all remove the belts on the safety line,” Neistein said.
And for those alligator heads?
“We think they came from Florida,” Neistein said.
The auction was conducted by Joe R. Pyle Complete Auction and Realty Service. Proceeds from items not owned by the airport authority will benefit from the ACAA Charitable Foundation, which helps with the airport military hall, aviation scholarships, workforce development, and the Airport Art program.
Total past auctions have exceeded $ 175,000.
Returning auction fan Roger Boehm, 55, from McKeesport had already won nine of his bids by 11am
“It’s just fun – the offer – and it’s relatively cheap,” Boehm said.
Boehm said his biggest score on Saturday was his winning $ 400 bid for three iPads.
“I think it’s crazy,” Boehm said of the thousands of different items left behind by travelers. “I think they are in a hurry, maybe they have children and they are confused.”
Prior to the auction, the airport authority donated several boxes of items, including over-the-counter glasses, left for more than 30 days to the Pittsburgh Lions Club and Circles of Greater Pittsburgh, a non-profit organization that helps those living in poverty.
“It’s an opportunity to engage the community,” Neistein said, adding that the purpose of the event is to “sell it all.”
Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joyce at 724-226-7725, [email protected] or via Twitter with
Sources
2/ https://triblive.com/news/top-stories/alligator-heads-a-bmw-lots-of-jewelry-an-auction-at-pittsburgh-international-airport-had-it-all/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]