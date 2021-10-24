Colombia’s most wanted drug lord was caught in the jungle raid





In this photo published by the Colombian presidential press office, one of the most wanted drug traffickers in the country, Dairo Antonio Usuga, alias Otoniel, leader of the violent Clan del Golfo cartel, appears to the media at a military base in Necocli, Colombia, Saturday, October 23, 2021. (Colombian Presidential Press Office through the AP)

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) Colombian security forces have captured the country’s most wanted drug trafficker, a rural commander-in-chief who has been on the run for more than a decade, corrupting state officials and lining up with fighters on the left and right. . President Yves Duque likened Dairo Antonio’s sugar Saturday arrest to the capture of Pablo Escobar three decades ago. The Colombian military introduced sugar to the media in handcuffs and wearing rubber boots preferred by rural farmers. suga, better known by his nickname Otoniel, is the suspected leader of the Gulf Clan, whose army has terrorized much of northern Colombia to gain control of major cocaine smuggling routes through the thick jungles in north in Central America and the USA He has long been part of the US Drug Enforcement Administration’s most wanted list, for the capture of which she had offered a $ 5 million reward. He was first indicted in 2009 in Manhattan federal court on drug charges and for allegedly aiding a far-right paramilitary group assigned to a terrorist organization by the U.S. government. Subsequent indictments in federal courts in Brooklyn and Miami charged him with importing at least 73 tonnes of cocaine into the U.S. between 2003 and 2014 through countries including Venezuela, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama and Honduras. But like many of his gunmen, he also went through the ranks of several guerrilla groups, recently claiming he would lead Colombia’s Gaitanist Self-Defense Forces after a left-wing Colombian fire in the mid-20th century. Authorities said intelligence provided by the United States and Britain led more than 500 Colombian soldiers and members of the Colombian special forces to the Suga jungle shelter, which was guarded by eight security rings. suga for years flew under the radar of the authorities avoiding the high profile of Colombia’s most famous narcotics. He and his brother, who were killed in an attack in 2012, started out as gunmen for the now-extinct left-wing guerrilla group known as the People’s Liberation Army and then switched sides and joined the enemies of the rebel battle, a right-wing paramilitary group. He refused to disarm when that militia signed a peace treaty with the government in 2006, instead of delving deeper into Colombia’s criminal underground and launching operations in the strategic Uraba Bay region of northern Colombia, a major drug-lined corridor from the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea on both sides. The leaks and a network of safe rural houses he allegedly moved every night allowed him for years to resist a land-burning campaign by the army against the Gulf Clan. As he challenged authorities, his legend as a bandit grew along with the horror stories told by Colombian authorities of many underage women he and his groups allegedly sexually abused. But the fight was taking its toll on the 50-year-old fugitive, who even when on the run insisted on sleeping on orthopedic mattresses to ease a back injury. In 2017, he showed his face for the first time on the occasion of Pope Francis’ visit to the country, posting a video in which he demanded that his group be allowed to lay down their arms and be demobilized as part of the peace process. of countries with Colombia’s much larger Revolutionary Armed Forces. His arrest is an incentive for the Duque conservative, whose rhetoric of order and law has not been equated with increased cocaine production. Land dedicated to cocaine production, the raw cocaine ingredient, rose 16% last year to a record 245,000 acres, an invisible level in two decades of U.S. eradication efforts, according to a White House report. Goodman reported from Miami

