



Image Source: AP / REPRESENTATIVE (FILE). A helicopter releases water into the Windy Fire that burns in the wake of the Grove 100 Giants of Sequoia National Forest, California. In the wake of fires in California, more than 10,000 trees weakened by fires, drought, disease or age must be removed, work that will keep a nearby freeway closed to visitors looking for the world’s two largest sequoia trees. Danger trees could potentially fall on people and cars on the section of State Road 180 known as the Generals Highway, or they could create barriers to emergency and fire response, Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks said Friday. The highway is closed due to the fire of the KNP Complex, which was 60% controlled after burning the forest 138 square miles (357 square kilometers) and will remain blocked for visitors after the fire is extinguished while sawmill crews cut down trees and prune branches With colder weather has helped slow the flames and the area was expected to see rain starting Sunday. The highway connects the Giant Forest, home of the General Sherman Tree, which is considered the largest in the world by volume, and Grant Grove, the home of the General Grant Tree, the second largest tree in the world. Trees along the highway include sequoia, pine and coniferous trees, said fire spokeswoman Kimberly Caschalk. The KNP complex has been burning since September 9, when lightning ignited two fires that later merged. Forest officials said earlier this month that the fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequences, but the full extent of the damage has not been determined. The impact of fires on giant sequoia olive groves was mixed. Most saw low- and medium-intensity fire behaviors that sequences evolved to survive, and the most visible trees survived. Firefighters took emergency measures to protect the sequins by wrapping fire-resistant material around the bases of some giants, collecting and clearing vegetation around them, installing sprinklers, and spraying some with water or fire gel. On Friday, forest staff unveiled the base of the General Sherman tree after the fire danger had passed. We were sure the tree is relatively safe, Caschalk said. Climate change-related drought in the West is making fires harder to fight. Scientists say climate change has made the West much warmer and drier in the last 30 years – meaning rain and falling snow are likely to evaporate or inhale into the earth – and will continue to do so. make the weather more extreme and wild fires more frequent and devastating Me Recent storms have helped curb some of the nation’s biggest fires this year, including the one that threatened the Lake Tahoe resort region this summer and is now 100% under control as snow covered the west side of the fire and rain fell on the east side. . But these weeks the storms will not end the drought that is plaguing California and the western United States. Latest world news

