Russian and Chinese warships conduct the first joint patrols in the Pacific





MOSCOW, Oct 23 (Reuters) – Russian and Chinese warships held their first joint patrols in the Western Pacific last week, the Russian defense ministry said on Saturday, a move Japan said it was monitoring. Moscow and Beijing, which hosted maritime co-operation exercises in the Sea of ​​Japan in early October, have cultivated closer military and diplomatic ties in recent years at a time when relations with the West have deteriorated. The naval maneuvers, which Russia said took place from Sunday to Saturday, were closely watched by Japan, which said earlier this week that a group of 10 ships from China and Russia sailed through the Tsugaru Strait dividing the main island of Japan and its northern island of Hokkaido. “The group of ships crossed the Tsugaru Strait for the first time as part of the patrol,” Russia’s defense ministry said in a statement. The strait is considered international waters. “The tasks of the patrols were to demonstrate the Russian and Chinese state flags, to maintain peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region, and to guard the subjects of the two countries’ maritime economic activities,” the ministry added. A group of naval vessels from Russia and China conduct a joint naval patrol in the waters of the Pacific Ocean, in this image taken from the video released on October 23, 2021. Russian Ministry of Defense / Leaflet through REUTERS Read more The Chinese Ministry of Defense said on Sunday that the joint exercise was aimed at “further developing the comprehensive China-Russia strategic partnership in the new era, enhancing the joint action capabilities of both sides and maintaining the joint international strategic stability and regional “. A report on the ministry’s website said the operation was part of annual co-operation between the two nations and was not aimed at third parties. Japanese defense officials said Sunday that Russian and Chinese ships had also crossed the Osumi Strait in Japan’s southern Kagoshima prefecture, public broadcaster NHK reported. Foreign vessels are allowed to sail through the Osumi and Tsugaru Straits as they are international waterways, but Japan’s defense ministry said it would monitor the two fleets, characterizing recent movements as “unusual”, the NHK reported. Japanese officials could not be contacted immediately for comment. Reporting by Polina Devitt in Moscow; Additional reporting by Dominique Patton in Beijing and Ritsuko Ando in Tokyo; Edited by Peter Graff and William Mallard Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

