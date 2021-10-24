



By Christian Eby For the Mirror CARLISLE-With a District 3 Class 6A playoff bed hanging in balance for Carlisle, Herd proved they are wanting the post-season offer as they all ran visiting Altoona, 56-20, in Friday night’s game in Mid -Penn Commonwealth at Ken Millen Stadium. Carlisle used a handful of flexible options Jeremiah Hargrove and Ezeekai Thomas to combine for four scores and run for a 212-meter joint. Hargrove hit payment impurity in the 53, 27 and 6 meter runs. Alex Yost was the only bright spot for the Mountain Lions after completing one of his touch trips in a 24-meter screen crossover and added 16 and 2 yard yards with bulldozer runs. Playing the game: From a rumble of Aidan Steinbugl’s opening possession possession, Hargrove found the promised land two games later in a 27-meter run, which eventually turned the pendulum in Carlisle’s favor straight out of the gate and removed any form of Altoona momentum. Game player: Hargrove turned out to be an annoying headache for the Lions in many respects. He raised the bar for 136 lanes in eight passes in addition to breaking a pair of passes from his corner-defending position. He almost made a comeback for a meeting at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Unknown Hero: With Ethan Stroup continuing to feed an injury, Yost maximized most of the hits for the second week in a row, rushing for 112 yards in 21 passes. He added 35 yards in three catches to the receiving department to complete his trio of scores. Most vital stats: Altoona had trouble holding the rock on Friday night after falling three times. Every mistake translated into a Carlisle score, including a spoon and a 26-yard touchdown pass by Eli Hargrove in the fourth quarter’s declining minutes. Carlisle coach Brett Ickes: “I am proud of the children. “You know, we came here and preached all week what we have to do and what we have to do to win the game and, offensively, I can no longer be proud of the kids.” Coach and Altoona Vince Nedimyer Jr .: “Carlisle came out of the wonderful gate, with a great plan of the game and they threw it in our throats there in the first two quarters of the game.… We just couldn’t stop them, and, offensively, you know, we “We gave them the ball a few times and it never helps, so we added it somehow.” Hargrove: “We trained a lot. The coach pushed us because knowing that this is a great game, especially for us, and especially for the seniors, it meant the most to them, so I wanted to go out here and contribute to the team in every possible way. “ Recordings: Altoona (4-5); Carlisle (6-3). Next week: Altoona visits State College while Carlisle travels to Central Dauphin East REMOVAL FROM QUARTERS Altoona 0 7 7 6 – 20 Carlisle 14 14 7 21 – 56 The first quarter C – J. Hargrove 27 run (kick by Dirk Godjin), 10:40. C – J. Hargrove 53 run (hit Godjin), 4:07. Second quarter A – Yost 24 passes from Steinbugl (kick by Ian Palilla), 10:33. C – L. Shank 1 run (hit Godjin), 8; 41. C – Thomas 1 run (Godjin kick), 2:06. Third Quarter C – Shank 3 run (hit Godjin), 9:26. A – Yost 2 run (hit Palilla), 3:53. Fourth quarter C – J. Hargrove 6 runs (hit Godjin) 11:56. A – Yost 16 run (not good kick), 5:11. C – M. Miller 43 run (Godjin stroke), 4; 42. C – E Hargrove Return 26 (hit Godjin), 3:43. TEAM STATISTICS A CV First deductions 19 13 Yardë total 320 328 Accelerations-yards 49-202 32-303 Yards cross 118 25 Kalimi (comp.-Att.-int.) 10-16-0 1-2-0 Mid-point. 3-27.6 1-46 Fumbles-lost 3-3 0-0 Penalties-yards 5-50 3-20 INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING – Altoona, Yost 21-112, Steinbugl 17-57, Hardison 3-21, Dokes 4-12, Friewald 1-3, Jackson-Shephard 2- (minus 1), Clark 1- (minus 2). Carlisle, J. Hargrove 8-136, Thomas 7-76, E. Hargrove 4-38, Trolinger 1-21, Morrell 8-18, Fraker 1-10, Shank 2-4, Dodson 1-0. Kalimi – Altoona, Steinbugl 10-16-1-118. Carlisle, Shank 1-2-0-25. PRANIM – Altoona, Dokes 5-52, Yost 3-35, Hardison 1-16, Hileman 1-12. Carlisle, Barclay 1-25. Latest news today and more in your inbox

