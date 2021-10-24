International
Royal Canadian Legion seeks alternatives after Chestermeres poppy crossing considered disrespectful – Calgary
A walkway in Chestermere is sparking some controversy over the use of poppies.
The passage leading to the Chestermere cenotaph at Anniversary Park got a change this week. Chestermere city crews painted poppies on the street.
Over the past year, the City of Chestermere has worked with a local teenager who wanted to raise awareness of veterans by adding a poppy-themed temporary walker.
“For a 14-year-old to think so is fantastic. It’s a great way to bring attention to memory, ”said Charles Redeker, operations manager at the Veterans Association Food Bank in Calgary.
If someone walks along that crosswalk or drives up to that crosswalk, if it makes them remember for a moment a loved one who has served, a friend who has served or just thinks about the sacrifices that have been made, I think it is fantastic, and I do not think there is any disrespect in it.
The crossing was completed this week, and the family has organized an event to officially unveil the crossing on Sunday. Redeker said organizers approached him to say Sunday’s event would also be a food event for the group.
A statement from the City of Chestermere said: “The city is proud to support this local community initiative that was created to offer our community a chance to collectively show their respect and support for our veterans.”
On Friday, a city spokesman said the city received a concern from the Royal Canadian Legion’s national office regarding the use of the poppy image.
In a statement to Global News, a spokesman for the Royal Canadian Legion’s national headquarters said: “The Legion deeply appreciates efforts like these made by community members who want to help remember our fallen. Unfortunately, this particular show would have inadvertently resulted in individuals walking over the image of the poppy, which is considered disrespectful. The memorial poppy is a sacred symbol in Canada, representing current individuals who have paid the ultimate sacrifice. “
According to the communications manager for the national headquarters of the Royal Canadian Legion, the legion was entrusted by Parliament to ensure that the image of the poppy is preserved and used with respect.
Nujma Bond, communications manager for the Royal Canadian Legion National Headquarters, said the legion often considers specific projects involving the image of the poppy, and permission to use it is granted regularly.
“My colleague who oversees the use of the poppy image indicated that he has received a number of complaints about the crossing, including from veterans who say it ‘s like breaking the Canadian flag,” Bond said.
“Walking over the image of the poppy would really be considered similar to people walking over a tombstone or over the Canadian flag.”
Bond said the City of Chestermere failed to ask about the use of the poppy image as usually happens when municipalities start a project.
“We understand that many people may not realize that there are rules about using poppy and we hope they will become more informed as a result of this unfortunate situation. We are currently thinking about what further internal and external education “It may be useful in the future,” said Bond.
An event planned by the family after the idea of crossing to officially unveil the Memorial Walk is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m.
Chestermere city spokeswoman Megan Matthies said on Friday, the city was in contact with the Royal Canadian Legion Alberta / NWT Branch “and they are supporting the event”.
Alberta Legion Command is currently working with Chestermere on alternatives, including providing flags for the planned weekend event, according to Bond.
Bond was unable to comment on whether there would be a request to remove the painted poppies, but said: The National Legion Headquarters will work with the City of Chestermere to come up with a long-term solution to this situation in the coming days.
