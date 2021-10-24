Delta Covid-19 Spread: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Rejects Science and Health Experts’ Request for Mori Vaccine Target

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern talking about the new levels of Covid in Parliament in Wellington on Friday. Photo / Marty Melville

Dozens of public health experts and scientists urged the prime minister to set specific vaccine targets to protect the most vulnerable – including Morin – before moving away from alarm level blockages.

But Jacinda Ardern dismissed that, choosing instead of a $ 120 million fund to raise Mori vaccination rates, and removing alarm levels when 90 percent of qualified people are fully vaccinated at any DHB.

They also said Auckland was unlikely to see the Green setting in the new traffic light system (TLS) for the foreseeable future, given how widespread the virus has become.

Their views are contained in published minutes of a meeting that took place eight days before Ardern unveiled the new system.

“The overall success of the response will be determined by the extent to which it is able to prevent cases and wider impacts on the Mori and Pacific populations,” the experts said in the minutes of the meeting.

“The group was unanimous that the transition to TLS should not happen until we achieve at least 90 per cent of vaccine coverage, including for Morin and other vulnerable groups.

“There was an agreement that a target that took into account the overall population coverage was not appropriate. Many participants supported a set aspirational target for those groups, ie 95 percent of those over 12 years old.”

The lack of such targets would leave pockets of unvaccinated communities through which the virus could explode, exacerbating “entrenched inequalities”.

Auckland can enter the TLS system first, if and when all three of its DHBs reach the 90 percent target.

But that would still see about 140,000 eligible people not fully vaccinated, as well as about 300,000 unvaccinated children under 12 years old.

Among them, the new Mori would be disproportionately represented; earlier this week, only 37 percent of Mori in Auckland between the ages of 12 and 34 – and 30 percent nationwide – had received two doses of the vaccine.

“The wider group, and Mori colleagues in particular, are disappointed and frustrated by the lack of TLS codification,” the minutes said.

It should be “to Tire with a clear purpose to save Mori’s life” and “should include the leadership of Mori and the Pacific, and this leadership should be more visible in every forum”.

Several Cabinet ministers are understood to have pushed for a specific vaccination target for Morin, and Ardern said Friday that iwi leaders’ pleas for a 95 percent target were heeded.

“What we have tried to balance here is both the need for geographical spread, but also the increase of parity in our vaccination rates,” Ardern said.

“You can’t get good vaccination rates in Northland if you don’t raise Morin. I would say the same in Tairwhiti.”

She also spoke of the need to balance the protection of the unvaccinated with the “return of the movement” to those who have done what they were asked to do and are fully vaccinated.

Ardern has also said that a move to Red would help control outbreaks and protect the health system from overload. Localized blockages can also be used in communities with low vaccination rates.

In TLS itself, the group’s initial reaction was that “the restrictions were not so strong at any level and that a move to Green would not be possible in Auckland, or anywhere with active cases, in the foreseeable future.”

They said regional travel restrictions should still be part of the TLS and it remains unclear if that is the case.

Ardern said on Friday that strong borders like the one around Auckland would not be needed in the new framework because quite a few of the populations of each region would be fully vaccinated.

But the Covid-19 Government website says “regional border restrictions will apply” under Red.

An Ardern spokeswoman said such restrictions would not be like the current Auckland border, and further work was still being done.

The group also raised concerns about workforce fatigue and capacity constraints, noting recent resignations from the Auckland Regional Public Health Service.

“This will inevitably affect the effectiveness of testing, contact tracking, case management and healthcare as the number of cases increases.”

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said Wednesday that he was “fully aware” of such workforce challenges.

Additional staff and nurses for tracking contacts have been brought to Auckland, and test sticks are flying across the country to ease demand in Auckland laboratories.

“ARPHS is under constant pressure and has been for several months now. We are trying to alleviate some of the pressure.”

The Herald previously reported the group of experts’ criticisms of TLS, which were confirmed in the minutes.

Attendees included members of the Auckland public health team, as well as microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles, developmental pediatrician Dr Jin Russell, Mori GP Rawiri Jansen, Associate Professor of the University of Auckland Collin Tukuitonga, the Covid-19 model Professor Shaun Hendy, epidemiologists Sir David Skegg, Professor Michael Baker and Dr Rod Jackson.