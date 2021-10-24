Conflict and world chaos could be the result of a summit failure Climate crisis

Global security and stability could be disrupted, with migration crises and food shortages leading to conflict and chaos if countries fail to tackle greenhouse gas emissions, the top UN climate official warned ahead of the Cop26 climate summit.

Patricia Espinosa, Executive Secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, said: “We were really talking about maintaining the stability of countries, preserving the institutions we have built over so many years, maintaining the best goals that our countries have.” have united them. The catastrophic scenario would indicate that we would have massive influxes of displaced people.

The impact will cascade, she said, adding: It would mean less food, so maybe a crisis in food security. It would leave many more people vulnerable to horrific situations, terrorist groups and violent groups. This means many sources of instability.

She told him spotter in an interview: It does not just talk about the environmental side. It is also about the whole system we have built. We know what migration crises have provoked in the past. If we were to look at it in even greater numbers not only international migration but also internal migration [it would] provoke very serious problems.

Extremely strong warnings from the normally reserved Espinosa come as world leaders make their final preparations for the Cop26 talks in Glasgow. The G20 leaders of the world’s largest developed and emerging economies will gather in Rome next weekend for two days of preliminary talks, then fly to Glasgow to join about 100 other leaders. governments for climate talks Cop26 on 1 November.

Espinosa, a former minister in the Mexican government took over the UN role for climate in 2016. She shares primary responsibility for talks with Alok Sharma, the UK cabinet minister who will act as president. Over the two weeks, they will try to bring together nearly 200 countries to implement the goals of the historic 2015 Paris climate agreement, agreeing to drastic cuts in greenhouse gas emissions over the next decade.

Some key leaders including Xi Jinping, president of China, now the world’s largest emitter of carbon dioxide, and Russia Vladimir Putin are unlikely to attend. Espinosa said these shortcomings would not prevent a successful outcome, adding: Not all countries will be represented at the top of the state level. I have no information about the presence of President Xis, but I continue to engage with the Chinese delegation, and there is a very important engagement from China in this process.

So far, the commitments countries have made to reduce emissions have not reached a 45% reduction, based on 2010 levels, which scientists say are needed by 2030 to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, most the toughest and safest of two goals in the Paris deal. Espinosa said: What we need to get in Glasgow are messages from leaders that they are determined to drive this transformation, to make these changes, to see ways to increase their ambition.

She also highlighted the possibility that if a shortage remains in Glasgow, it is likely, among the cuts needed and offered, that nations may be asked to review their plans shortly thereafter, although this is likely to be unpopular with many . Under the Paris agreement, reviews are supposed to be done every five years, this is six this time after Cop26 was delayed by a year due to Covid, but experts believe this is too long, as emissions are still rising and the target 1.5C will fall out of reach unless sharp cuts are made this decade.

It is probably not the most appealing idea for government representatives when you have completed the plan, to go back and tell everyone involved, okay, now you need to keep reviewing your plan, she said. But this is the biggest challenge humanity is facing, so we really do not have an option. And we know that situations change, technologies change, processes change, so there is always room for improvement.

Another major concern is the volume of administration and the technical details that countries have to go through. Six years after it was signed, some aspects of the Paris Agreement have not yet entered into force, due to disagreements over details.

These include a carbon trading system and the rules by which countries must account for the emissions they produce. There are 136 such agenda items to be discussed at Cop26, many of them carried over from previous inconclusive talks, and, although virtual negotiations took place online for three weeks this spring, no formal decision can be made. until the countries meet in person at Glasgow Me

The big challenge is that due to the lack of possibility of personal meeting, formal negotiations have not started. So we have a lot of work to do, and very little time, she said.