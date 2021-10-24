The Taliban honor suicide bombers in an attempt to rewrite history

Hussain had just arrived at his office in the Afghan capital when the world seemed to explode around him. It was the morning of May 31, 2017, and a truck bomb had just exploded, upsetting a crater on the ground, killing more than 150 people, most of them civilians, and the release of a shock wave that shattered glass across the city.

Hussain suffered head and leg injuries in the blast, one of the largest in two decades of war, and was in constant anxiety during the months of operation.

The continuing pain intensified last week when Hussain looked at new Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, the leader of the group accused of carrying out the attack while honoring the people who had sent him into a life of agony: the ranks of the suicide Taliban.

Instead of apologizing, they are commemorating the suicide bombers, said Hussain, who asked to be identified by name only for fear of retribution from the Taliban. And I will never forgive him.