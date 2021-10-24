International
The Taliban honor suicide bombers in an attempt to rewrite history
Hussain had just arrived at his office in the Afghan capital when the world seemed to explode around him. It was the morning of May 31, 2017, and a truck bomb had just exploded, upsetting a crater on the ground, killing more than 150 people, most of them civilians, and the release of a shock wave that shattered glass across the city.
Hussain suffered head and leg injuries in the blast, one of the largest in two decades of war, and was in constant anxiety during the months of operation.
The continuing pain intensified last week when Hussain looked at new Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, the leader of the group accused of carrying out the attack while honoring the people who had sent him into a life of agony: the ranks of the suicide Taliban.
Instead of apologizing, they are commemorating the suicide bombers, said Hussain, who asked to be identified by name only for fear of retribution from the Taliban. And I will never forgive him.
On Tuesday, the Taliban government gathered suicide bombers at the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul, praising the deaths of their children and siblings in the fight against the US-backed coalition and the Afghan government, and giving them condolences and a pledge of land.
The new governments’ decision to publicly commemorate his suicide bomber squads seemed to be an attempt to reassure affected families about the movements of their loved ones as weapons and an open attempt to rewrite the history of the war by defending the deaths of the bombers as the highest level of sacrifice. In short, she tried to professionalize the role of suicide bomber.
Their sacrifices are for religion, for the country and for Islam, Haqqani said in front of the crowd in the gilded forehead hall of the same lodge on top of the hill attacked by the Taliban in 2011 and 2018.
As the Taliban government seeks international recognition after taking control nationwide this summer, broadcasting an event honoring a first tactic considered terrorism would not help much. The Taliban have claimed that suicide attacks were only against military targets, but civilians were often killed and wounded by them.
And as the event delivered a message to Taliban supporters, it was forced to alienate parts of the Afghan population fighting returnee groups, particularly the families of the victims. After more than 40 years of war, the ceremony was a more painful reminder of a population already traumatized by a host of armed actors, including the Soviet Army and the US-led Western coalition that invaded in 2001.
Suicide attack in itself is a shameful, cowardly and inhuman act. And justifying such a horrific act to prove oneself legitimate is also certainly shameful, said Yaser Qobadiyan, whose sister was killed by Islamic State in a suicide attack in Kabul in 2018 and whose father died in an explosion by car in 2006 that was allegedly committed. by the Taliban.
The Taliban should provide land and money as compensation to the families of victims of their suicide attacks, he added.
The public display also raised questions about how the Taliban will remember the tens of thousands of soldiers killed and wounded while serving in previous governments ’military and how or if their family members will be compensated. This leaves the newly appointed Minister of Martyrs and Disability Affairs, Abdul Mexhid Akhund, in a dangerous position, given both versions of the war and the sense of sacrifice for those who participated on both sides.
Killing others through self-destruction has been a tool of war for centuries, but according to the United Nations the first suicide attack believed to have been carried out in Afghanistan did not take place until September 9, 2001. That was when foreign Al operatives Qaeda killed Ahmad Shah Massoud, leader of the Northern Alliance group fighting the Taliban.
The ultimate use of suicide attacks by the Taliban, experts say, is most likely linked to a Video of 2003 by Osama bin Laden in which he called for martyrdom operations against the enemy. In the years following the release of the videos, the number of suicide attacks in Afghanistan began to rise, first in a flash. But by 2006, the number had grown to more than 100, and it never dropped.
By the end of the war, the use of suicide attacks by the Taliban had evolved from a means of terror to an integral military tactic, used to seize territory and win battles. Those who carried out the attacks wore excellent uniforms and were declared elites in certain units.
Understand the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan
Who are the Taliban? The Taliban rose in 1994 amid unrest following the withdrawal of Soviet forces from Afghanistan in 1989. They used brutal public punishments, including flogging, amputations and mass executions, to enforce their rules. Here you have more about their history of origin and their history as rulers.
People told us that fighting the Americans was like fighting the mountains, Haqqani said in his speech last week. Allah Almighty promised us that one day you guys will succeed, and our teams were arguing with each other, that we should find suicide bombers to fight the Americans. Otherwise it is impossible to fight against them.
The Taliban have said suicide bombings were their response to the West’s most powerful military technology and equated the choice of self-destruction with the ultimate form of resistance.
When Kabul fell in August and the Western-backed government fled, Taliban suicide bombers were ready to attack. If the capital had not fallen as easily as it did, the group was prepared to flood the city with bomb trucks.
The Taliban are trying to institutionalize sacrifice in a way that has never been done before in Afghanistan, said David Edwards, a professor of anthropology at Williams College, who wrote Caravan of Martyr, a book about the Taliban and suicide bombings. This is an act of rewriting history, showing suicide bombers not as disgruntled young people, but taking that story and rewriting it as an elite cadre who used their troops against the technological superiority of the west.
Seeing this week how the families of those who carried out those attacks were compensated, Karam Khan, a former police officer, wondered if his two brothers killed fighting the Taliban would receive the same kind of treatment.
This kind of propaganda changes ordinary people’s perceptions of those who worked or sacrificed their lives for the republic, Mr. Khan said. The Taliban look at us as their enemies.
