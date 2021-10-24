Vacation trips are somewhat even more unsafe than a year ago, following a summer riot on airlines

Dallas travel agent Alex Ramsey is getting questions every day from insecure customers about booking holiday trips.

Are Americans allowed to travel to Europe?

Will hotels and restaurants have enough employees?

And the newest question posed by the recent riots: Will my flight be delayed or canceled?

I’m telling people that the first thing they need to pack is their patience, said Ramsey, president of All Aboard Travel. If you are a type A personality who needs everything to go perfectly, you will run into trouble.

Even after a summer of packed planes, flight cancellations and face masks battles, airlines are preparing their biggest flight schedules in nearly two years as they try to replenish staff levels and in between pushing employees on vaccine mandates required by the government.

And the benefits of flying during a pandemic are gone. Prices will be higher and the planes will be more crowded than they were a year ago.

It’s a backdrop that gives travelers a break, especially with the chaos of Columbus Day weekend fresh in their memories. Dallas-based Southwest Airlines then canceled thousands of flights, citing weather and staffing issues while blocking passengers at airports across the country. It cost the airline $ 75 million in lost revenue.

Vacation travel season is usually more stressful, with planes loaded with leisure travelers eager to arrive at destinations on time and winter storms are emerging as a constant threat.

You need to ask yourself if these airlines are preparing for the holidays when there may be significant weather problems and the pressure is high over a short period of time, said Henry Harteveldt, a travel analyst at Atmosphere Research Group.

Passengers wait in line to book their canceled American Airlines flight at Terminal D at DFW Airport on Friday, October 1, 2021. (Tom Fox / The Dallas Morning News) (Tom Fox)

Are the airlines ready?

The airline and travel industry is predicting a 2021 holiday season that will be much larger than previous years, but still slightly less than the 2019 holidays.

Southwests flight schedule is about 12% shorter than it was in 2019.

Fort Worth-based American Airlines is planning to deploy more than 6,400 flights in the air during its busiest day of the season, Nov. 28, the Sunday after Thanksgiving, according to Diio from Cirium. This is only about 5% fewer flights than there were in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, airline executives have spent the past two weeks trying to convince passengers and investors that flight delays and cancellations affecting the summer and autumn months will not be a recurring phenomenon during the holidays.

Southwest Airlines said Thursday it would further reduce the consequences of its travel schedule from being forced to cancel more than 2,000 flights earlier this month due to weather backups and air traffic control in a single afternoon. in Florida. Southwest said it relied on personnel models it used before the pandemic.

We had 15,000 people who were on vacation, so one guess I made was that we would call them and say OK, it’s time to come back, and they will show up and everything will be as it was , Southwest CEO Gary Kelly said. And it just is not.

Aggressive flight schedules to take advantage of customer demand can push airlines to a breaking point when things don’t go according to plan. The Southwest Airlines Columbus Day’s weekend schedule was the busiest since the pandemic began, and problems centered in Florida resulted in pilots and flight crews not synchronizing with subsequent flights.

The merger was followed by rumors that the pilots had been fired for protesting a White House mandate to seek COVID-19 vaccinations for federal contractors like Southwest Airlines. Both the airline and the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association denied any attempt by pilots to disrupt flights. However, the union has sued the airline in federal court to stop the mandate.

CEOs at Southwest and American spent the past week trying to reassure employees that they would not be fired if they were not vaccinated, at least as long as they sought an exemption for religious or medical purposes.

We will not allow this to disrupt any of our customers traveling, especially during the busy holiday season, Kelly said.

American Airlines President Robert Isom said demand is high from passengers.

We were preparing for the holiday season and we are expecting a lot of passengers and extraordinary closed requests, especially after vaccinations start [and] The rate of infection drops, Isom said. We would be ready. We were doing our best to make sure we had the right people in the right places at the right time.

Passengers request information on their October 10 flights to Dallas Love Field. (Julie March / ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Air fares and labor shortages

Travelers can look at a much different experience than last year.

Some airfare for Christmas is approaching what it was in 2019, said Adit Damodaran, an economist with travel website Hopper.

This year, the average round-trip ticket for flights within the US sells for about $ 300 for Thanksgiving and $ 390 for Christmas, according to Hopper. Compared to 2020, when tickets were $ 245 on Thanksgiving and $ 250 at Christmas. Round-trip tickets in 2019 were around $ 335 on Thanksgiving Day and $ 390 on Christmas Day.

This means that this year’s prices are about 55% higher than last year, when prices reached the lowest point in decades due to weak customer demand.

Things have indeed risen in recent weeks with the reduction of cases from the delta variant, Damodaran said. The best time to shop is usually before Halloween, before the beginning of November.

After vaccination rates rose in the spring, more people felt satisfied with travel during the summer months, said Erin Francis-Cummings, president of consumer research firm Destinations Analysts.

Now they are ready to get back on the planes, she said.

Connecting with family and friends is still the driver for the holidays, she said. It is warm to see that people still need each other and these bonds are so powerful that they overcome some other concerns.

Vacation trips will focus on local destinations, mostly people visiting friends and family. Once travelers reach their destinations, they are likely to encounter other pandemic-related problems.

Hotels and restaurants do not have enough staff, said Ramsey, the Dallas-based travel agent. You just can’t wait for the type of service you had before.

Ramsey estimates that 50% or more of travelers are delaying trips, especially major vacations.

Before the start of the delta variant, people were planning trips for Christmas, but then started the cancellation in September, she said. It will take time, maybe years, because this is normal new. This is not leaving.