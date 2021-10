The International Theater Festival will feature a special Corona-19 dance performance at Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN More than 20 performances will be presented by 11 creative teams as part of the international TEATR ALL Nur-Sultan Week Week festival from October 28 to November 1 in the capital of Kazakhstan, according to the city administration. The festival agenda includes performances, master classes, modern and figurative art exhibitions and much more. The Famous Moscow Drama Theater in Malaya Bronnaya and the legendary Puppet Theater Sergey Obraztsov will participate in the festival as honorary guests. The theater in Malaya Bronnaya will present its play for the first time outside Russia. BatMan vs. Leonid Ilyich Brezhnev – a play directed by Sasha Denisova will be presented to the audience on October 28, 29 and 30. This wonderful show (with actors from different theaters) will tell the story of a typical Soviet citizen who puts on a mask and coat to patrol the city in his old Zhiguli car in the name of justice and human dignity. The Astana State Musical Theater invites spectators to its COVID-19 dance performance on October 31st. It is a choreographic game that presents the inner state of a person during quarantine, changes in his mind, absurd actions and beliefs of the population and the pain of losing loved ones and relatives. The characters’ stories are based on real events, which makes them so touching. On the final day of the festival, a new inclusive theater called Qanattylar will debut with its musical and poetic show called Qanattylar. The play, written by Kazakh poet Gulnara Salykbai and directed by Nurfat Vahitov, will immerse viewers in the hectic world of human values ​​and an exploration of the meaning of life and destiny. Among the theaters participating in the festival are the Nur-Sultan-based Youth Spectator Musical Theater, the Zhastar Theater, the Naz State Dance Theater and the State Puppet Theater. Visitors will be allowed to attend the event only through Ashyq mobile application that displays a color-coded hazard status for each visitor ranging from green and blue when movement is not restricted to yellow (after suspected contact with infected people) and red (after a positive PCR test). People should always follow the mask regime and keep a safe distance.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://astanatimes.com/2021/10/international-theatre-festival-to-showcase-special-corona-19-dance-performance-in-nur-sultan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos