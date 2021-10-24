In Germany, global warming is changing more than just the climate. Its policy is also changing.

AHRWEILER, Germany Layers of dried mud on pavements, concrete roads turned into gravel and old stone bridges were left. Three months after the catastrophic summer floods in the Germanys Ahrweiler region, there are memories everywhere of the devastation they caused.

The flood, which was preceded by three consecutive drought summers, has brought a new urgency for many people to find solutions to climate change and this has also affected German policy.

In federal elections in recent months, the Green and Environmental Party had its best results so far, winning nearly 15 percent of the vote, behind the two largest parties.

Unlike the United States where the issue is still the subject of debate, global warming is a major concern in Germany, which voters increasingly expect politicians to address.

His importance in the election came as no surprise to architect Florian Trummer, 65, whose hometown of Antweiler was hit by floods. He formally joined the Green Party two months ago, after a long life of voting.

Florian Trummer, center, joins members of the Green Party for the Ahrweiler district in Germany. Andy Eckardt / NBC News

I have to admit that in the past, I did not always vote for the Greens, he said. With the election approaching this year, I felt compelled to do something. Conventional parties play secretly, they say one thing but imply another. They did not take the implementation of climate targets seriously.

Unlike foreign policy, which was hardly mentioned in the pre-election debates, climate change was a major focus before the vote.

The issue also prompted tens of thousands of Germans to gather a few days before the election in an anti-climate protest outside parliament in Berlin, with the famous young Swedish activist Greta Thunberg. Also, a handful of young people announced a hunger strike in August to push politicians to acknowledge that there is a climate emergency.

The banks of the Ahr River in Altenahr, Germany, remain exposed three months after devastating floods. Alex Kraus for NBC News

This attitude is not unique to Germany, a recent Pew survey found that intense concern about climate change has grown significantly among people in some advanced economies. Surprisingly, the proportion of people in Germany who are very concerned that climate change will harm them personally at some point in their lives has increased 19 percent since 2015, according to poll published in September. In contrast, in the US, that number has dropped 3 percent.

The difference in urgency to combat climate change felt by the American and German electorate comes as a result of decades of environmental messages in Europe, according to Andreas Goldthau, a research director at the Institute for Advanced Sustainability Studies in Potsdam, Germany.

The whole idea that the environment is important is something that has been with most of the European electorate over the last 40 years, he said. So voters understand climate change, they can understand it and it is a topic they can engage with.

We need an energy transition. Viticulturist Christoph Baecker

Viticulturist Christoph Baecker has taken those environmental lessons to heart over the years. His winery, one of the first in the region to become organic in 1990, stands in the middle of the scenic Ahr Valley, where vineyards line the sides of steep hills.

Christoph Baecker, a viticulturist in Mayschoss, Germany. Alex Kraus for NBC News

His house, about 10 miles from the river, was badly damaged by the July floods. The waters also left a third of his vineyards, destroyed almost all of his equipment, and polluted many barrels of grapes from the harvest. He described how the morning after the flood, his property looked like a parking lot, filled with cars transported from other places in the region by the flood waters.

It is clear that disasters are not only hitting closer to home, but they are happening even more often, said Baecker, 60. We have had floods in the past, but this kind of weather constellation, with so much rain in such a short time, that we had not seen before.

Not far from his home, piles of rubbish, wood, and debris still run along the banks of the shallow Ahr River, and heavy machinery is available to rebuild roads, houses, and river banks. Flood damage in the wine industry in the regions alone is estimated at $ 175 million, according to the Ahr Wine umbrella organization for wine producers.

Baecker believes it may take five to 10 years for the area to be rebuilt. As it happens, he wants the government to take the lessons learned from the floods more seriously.

Importers It is important that the next government ensures that there is less burden on the environment, he said. We need an energy transition.

Christoph Baecker vineyard is situated in the hills of the Ahr Valley. Alex Kraus for NBC News

Baecker is not alone. A study published last month by market research firm Kantar found that the number of buyers surveyed in Germany who made changes to be more sustainable last year was nearly 9 percent, compared to just over 1 percent of those surveyed in the US

Voters in Germany are paying increasing attention to the way major political parties approach the issue.

In the last election, the Green Party nearly doubled its 2017 results and is now likely to be not only part of a new coalition government, but also influential in electing a successor to outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Last week, the Greens, the center-left Social Democrats and the pro-business Free Democrats announced that they plan to open formal coalition talks.

Download NBC News app for the latest news and politics

It will not be the Green Party for the first time as a member of a coalition government. Started as a grassroots movement in the 1980s, it became the junior partner in a coalition with the Social Democrats in 1998 and remained in government until 2005. Germany’s abandonment of nuclear power is largely attributed to the influence of the Greens.

Despite the importance of climate change and environmental issues in Germany, the rapid implementation of solutions can be more of a challenge, according to Richard Youngs, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Europe think tank.

Even a country so organized and prosperous that Germany can fight to prepare for the environmental crisis we are likely to suffer, he said. Protests and other ways of involving citizens in climate action now seem to be a way to push governments towards more ambitious climate action in a way that was not the case 10 or 15 years ago.

For Trummer and his Green Party members, it is more important than ever to continue to bring to light the dangers of climate change in order to find key solutions.

The Greens today are politically important, they deal with reality, they want to move things forward, he said.