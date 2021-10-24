What is the target temperature of 1.5C?

The COP26 climate summit in Glasgow has been billed as the last best chance to keep global temperatures rising at no more than 1.5C. This is why it is important.

What is the significance of 1.5C?

When the Paris Agreement – the global treaty on climate change – was negotiated in 2015, there was a strong and ultimately successful push from nations like the lower islands to include the 1.5C target in the agreement because they thought temperatures would go higher. upstream would threaten their survival.

As a result, countries pledged to keep global temperatures rising to levels much lower than 2C above pre-industrial levels and to pursue efforts to limit warming to 1.5C for the long term.

Will limiting temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius really make a difference?

Yes, according to a separate report by the UN body on climate science, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), in 2018.

It was found that a rise of 2 degrees Celsius would lead to more heat waves, extreme rainstorms, water shortages and droughts, greater economic losses and lower crop yields, higher sea levels and more damage. large in nature.

In one of its most troubling findings, the report said coral reefs would fall by 70-90% with global warming of 1.5 degrees Celsius, but all would disappear in a 2C world.

The latest report from the IPCC this summer – described as a “red code for humanity” – also warns that any additional temperature rise of 0.5 degrees Celsius leads to clear increases in the intensity of heat waves, rainstorms and floods, and drought in some regions.

With the world already experiencing more harmful climate extremes at 1.2C of heat, 1.5C is not seen as a safe level, but things get a lot worse if it goes above that.

Does the game end if the world warms up by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius?

Jo. Scientists say the 1.5C or 2C thresholds are not the edges of the rocks that the world will fall on, but that every bit of heat makes a difference, so it is important to curb the temperature rise as much as possible.

As Professor Richard Betts, of the Hadley Center Met Office in the United Kingdom, puts it: .

“Limiting heat to 1.5 degrees Celsius needs much more urgent emission cuts than is currently happening, but if the target is still violated, we should not assume that everything is lost and give up – it will still be it is worthwhile to continue the action to reduce emissions to avoid even more heat “.

Are we out of the way to meet a 1.5C limit?

Yes, off the road. The IPCC 2018 report said that to limit temperature rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the world would have to reduce carbon emissions by 45% to 2010 levels by 2030, and to zero zeros – with any remaining pollution absorbed by measures such as planting trees – by 2050.

But the latest UN assessment shows that national plans to reduce emissions submitted by countries under the Paris Agreement would lead to a 16% increase in emissions at 2010 levels by the end of the decade.

Other analyzes suggest that even with the latest promises and targets, we are heading towards about 2.4 degrees C heat.

Glasgow won’t change that, right?

Some countries have not yet brought more ambitious, updated climate plans as promised, but even with them, there will still be a gap between the 1.5C goal and the action needed to get there.

Cop26 President Alok Sharma has said he wants the summit to meet the 1.5C target – “keeping 1.5 alive”.

Because of the way climate heat emissions are built into the atmosphere, we can not continue as we are and think we can do more later, so keeping the 1.5C target within reach will take a lot of action. terrible so far 2030.

The hope is that there will be a negotiated outcome – formal agreement by the countries – from the talks that sets out how to close the gap and push for further action in the next decade.

Cop26 will also focus on areas such as ending coal use, switching to selling ultra-low emission vehicles, ending net deforestation and curbing powerful but short-lived methane greenhouse gas.